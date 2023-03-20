A reading in New York City by Chaya Raichik, owner of the popular far-right Twitter account Libs of TikTok, was canceled Friday after the bookstore said they received threats that made them worried for their safety.

Now, people online are pointing out the irony of an event with Raichik needing to be canceled, as her Twitter account has been accused of repeatedly spurring the same kind of threats.

“We have received threats of potentially inappropriate and unsafe behavior at the NYC story hour with Chaya Raichik on Sunday and have advised Chaya we cancel the event. With children being involved, we don’t want to take any chances,” Brave Books, who was hosting the event, said in a tweet.

According to an Eventbrite page, the talk was slated to be held at the Women’s National Republican Club, a private event space near Times Square. Raichik is promoting a new children’s book she wrote called “No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern” which is “a modern twist to the familiar Grimm’s-style fairy tale, even including a big bad wolf,” according to the Amazon page for the book.

Raichik’s Libs of TikTok account has over 2 million followers and gained popularity in late 2021 by manufacturing conservative outrage directed primarily at teachers. Raichik frequently accuses LGBTQ teachers and other members of the community of being “groomers” and has directed online vehemence toward people she highlights with her massive account.

“No More Secrets” focuses on Rose, a lamb who enters second grade but finds that “her new teacher focused more on candy than teaching,” a clear nod towards Raichik’s promoted narrative about LGBTQ teachers grooming young students.

“This is a great book for children to read with their parents, especially in the crazy times right now. Teachers have overstepped and are taking advantage of innocence. Cute and informative,” one review of the book said.

Raichik’s accusations against the LGBTQ community have spilled out into the real world. Hospitals that help people transition that she has posted about have been beset by bomb threats. Drag events she highlighted were subsequently attended by extremists like the Proud Boys or Patriot Front.

Some events she has posted about had to be canceled because of security concerns, leading users on Twitter to highlight the irony in Raichik’s own book event getting canceled for the same reasons.

“Considering the number of pride and drag events Raichik has sicced her followers on to threaten and harass, I’m not feeling particularly sorry for her,” one user wrote.

“Hey look she actually did get everything she wished upon queer ppl for once,” another said.

“Cry me a river. She puts hate in the world, incited bomb threats against children’s hospitals, death threats against drag queens and LGBTQIA+ organizations and now screams “foul” when she’s on the receiving end?” another said.

same person who said a bunch of threats against drag story time events for "being inappropriate towards children"



Raichik has not commented on the event cancelation and did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.