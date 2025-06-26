“Like an episode of The Office”: Did Dutch Queen Máxima mock the way Trump speaks at the NATO summit? The internet thinks so

A short clip of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during a photo op with President Donald Trump has gone viral, with many viewers convinced she subtly mocked the U.S. president’s way of speaking. In the video, filmed after Trump’s NATO summit appearance in the Netherlands, the queen turns to the camera and gives an exaggerated smile after echoing one of Trump’s phrases. Some online are alleging it’s a clear imitation of his trademark mannerisms, though others aren’t so sure.

Did Dutch Queen Máxima mock Trump?

After attending formal NATO meetings at The Hague, Trump visited King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at Huis ten Bosch Palace. During a staged photo opportunity, the U.S. president smiled broadly and gave a thumbs-up, saying, “This is a picture we want.”

King Willem replied, “I hope you slept well,” to which Trump responded, “It was great.” Then Queen Maxima looked at Trump and said, “Thank you very much,” before turning toward the camera, which was airing the interaction live. She gave an exaggerated expression with her lips spread to reveal her teeth in a way that looks similar to how Trump speaks. That exact moment, brief but expressive, caught fire on social media.

Some saw mockery, others saw coincidence

Many interpreted her look as subtle mockery, drawing comparisons to Trump’s speech patterns and facial expressions. One user on X wrote, “Good news, MAGA will not go to the Netherlands for any vacations this year…..”

Another person disagreed, saying it looked like the queen was speaking to one of the members of the media. @shaktipata_ wrote, “It looks like she was mouthing something to the photographer, probably wanting him to go ahead and take the photo. It didn’t look like mocking to me. 🤷‍♀️”

Over on Reddit, there were a number of people who compared Queen Maxima’s expression to the camera to something one would see on an episode of The Office or Arrested Development.

“She channeled her inner Michael right there its uncanny lol,” wrote u/BeezyBates in reply to a comment from u/seeking_junkie reading, “Lol even the camera movement and the zooming out, straight out of The Office.”

“This looks straight out of Arrested Development, a Lucille Bluth moment,” wrote u/Ghoulius-Caesar in reply to u/Chxrubs, who wrote, “Her eye contact with the camera is killing me.”

“Stop making me actually like a monarch,” wrote u/andytheblacksmith.

Not only that, but Redditors were quick to point out the height difference between Trump and the King and Queen of the Netherlands. Trump’s reported height is allegedly 6′ 3″, but as people noted, he appeared to be slightly shorter than Queen Maxima, who is 5’9″ tall. When one Redditor commented, “I imagine she’s in heels,” another was quick to reply, “Yeah, but he is too.”

