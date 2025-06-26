Trump Mobile discreetly drops “made in the USA” claims from website days after launch

The Trump Mobile phones went from “eventually” American-made to “MADE IN THE USA” to “designed with American values in mind” within days. A week and a half after President Donald Trump announced his latest product on June 16, 2025, language declaring that the phones are or will be made in America vanished from the website.

Trump critics, who doubted the claim in the first place, are doing a big “I told you so.”

“Designed with American values in mind”

According to The Verge, the Trump Mobile website originally included a huge homepage banner reading “MADE IN THE USA.” This seemed to confirm the prediction of Eric Trump on announcement day.

Eric Trump: “Eventually all the phones can be built in the USA.”



(so Trump phones are not actually being built in the USA lol … ) pic.twitter.com/wLKx74fMcC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

“Eventually all the phones can be built in the USA,” he claimed.

Commenters quickly pointed out this meant that as of June 16, the phones were not currently being built in America. Many doubted that they ever would be.

Within the last 10 days, the website’s boast and any mention of the Trump phones getting manufactured in the U.S. disappeared. It’s been replaced with language like “American-Proud Design” and “Designed with American values in mind.”

BREAKING: Trump’s T1 Mobile Phone is no longer claiming to be Made in America.



OF Course the president who champions American Manufacturing just did a bait and switch! pic.twitter.com/fEAmTuxYh6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 25, 2025

Other small details have changed, including the size of the screen, which shrunk from 6.78 inches to 6.25. It also used to promise 12GB of RAM, and now promises nothing at all on that subject.

Ars Technica managed to reach a Trump Mobile spokesperson about this language switcheroo, but they stood behind the site’s original claims.

“The T1 phones are proudly being made in America,” they said. “Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate. We’re excited to launch the phones later this year.”

Not that shocked

Trump critics, having observed certain patterns, largely expected this outcome. Experts such as Wedbush Securities technology research head Dan Ives estimated that an American-made smartphone would cost each buyer $3,500.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal asserted that Trump Mobile phones, priced at $499, would almost certainly have to be made in China because only companies like Xiaomi and Oppo could make the hardware that cheap.

Left-wing social media users are therefore taking the news of the Trump Mobile website changes with some satisfaction.

“This is another in the line of ‘Trump’ items to try to sell the ‘Name,” wrote X user @broadspectrum. “Then shortly after will go bankrupt. Like his wines and steaks and university.”

“No, really?! They lied? Golly gee, I’m shocked! Shocked I tell ‘ya,” said @wemrail03 with a heavy layer of sarcasm.

