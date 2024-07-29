Kamala Harris called JD Vance ‘weird’—so now his fans are mocking trans people

Ever since former President Donald Trump announced Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Vance has dealt with some peculiar criticisms. Some joked that Vance had a sexual relationship with a couch. Others claimed that Vance once shared a screenshot on X that showed him having searched for a video of a woman and a dolphin being intimate.

Now, people are just saying he’s weird, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ official campaign X account. Harris is running for the Democratic nomination for president.

“JD Vance is weird and creepy,” @KamalaHQ tweeted on Friday regarding Vance’s comments about a “federal response” to stop women from traveling to other states to get an abortion.

JD Vance is weird and creepy https://t.co/ElrkbAf5VJ pic.twitter.com/bAIMfEXqZ7 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 26, 2024

In response, many right-wing influencers and well-known online figures posted memes, images, and videos to prove that the people who call Vance weird are actually weird themselves. Many of these posts focus on drag queens, non-binary and trans people, and the LGBTQ community in general.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a video of Harris high-fiving drag queen Pattiegonia, whose real name is Wyn Wiley. In the video, Harris and Wiley reference Kylie Minogue’s song “Padam Padam.” Wiley was invited by the Biden administration to the White House to celebrate Pride Month and has met with lawmakers about climate change.

“‘JD Vance is weird’ – Team Kamala Harris,” Trump Jr. said on X yesterday.

"JD Vance is weird" – Team Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/avMgy4Kp8M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

Phillip Buchanan, who goes by Catturd online and has almost 3 million followers on X, also posted a photo of Harris and Wiley.

“JD Vance is so weird,” he wrote.

Buchanan also posted a photo of Admiral Rachel Levine, who is the Department of Health and Human Services’ Assistant Secretary of Health. Levine is trans.

Chaya Raichik, who runs @LibsOfTikTok, posted a video of Harris with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who is non-binary. Raichik posts about LGBTQ educators online and her tweets have been connected to more than twenty bomb threats across the country.

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/JaKaby9LoQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

Other prominent right-wing accounts posted similar tweets. Mostly Peaceful Latinas, a conservative podcast hosted by Linda Catalina and Isabella Rodriguez, posted photos of Rose Montoya and Dylan Mulvaney on its X account.

Montoya was invited to the White House for Pride Month in 2023, where she posed for photos topless. According to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Montoya is no longer welcome at the White House. She is trans.

Mulvaney, who is also trans, is an influencer who is well-known for her “Days of Girlhood” series in which she documented the ins and outs of her transition. Last year, she partnered with Bud Light which resulted in a huge right-wing boycott of the beer brand.

“‘JD Vance is weird,’” the account wrote.

“JD Vance is weird”



The same people: pic.twitter.com/4Yhwn3oidp — Mostly Peaceful Latinas (@mplpodcast305) July 28, 2024

@GrandOldMemes, a conservative meme account with over 575,000 followers, took a different approach: It posted a meme that features the anti-semitic hate symbol “the happy merchant” with signs that say “Harris for President” and “Protect Trans Kids.”

"JD Vance is weird" pic.twitter.com/hvApmFiDlm — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 28, 2024

Vance’s response to the hullaballoo was to post a video of Harris saying her pronouns at a 2020 CNN Town Hall.

In his less than two years in the Senate, Vance has introduced anti-trans legislation and made many anti-LGBTQ statements.

