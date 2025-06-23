Old anti-war tweets come back to haunt “hypocrites” Trump and Gabbard after Iran airstrikes

President Donald Trump has been called out as a hypocrite for bombing Iran after a 2013 tweet reemerged.

Featured Video

In a mission codenamed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” Trump ordered the bombing of Iran’s three largest nuclear facilities. He said about the attacks, “Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Trump went on to say in his address from the White House: “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater that we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace doesn’t come quickly we will go to those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

With the potential for what many are already calling World War III looming on the horizon, many on social media are calling Trump out. Trump tweeted on Nov 11, 2013, mocking then-president Barack Obama for potential attacks against Iran.

Advertisement

“Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled!” Trump tweeted.

Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

Nearly twelve years later, Trump is now doing what he had said Obama would do: bombing Iran due to “his inability to negotiate,” according to Trump.

The November 2013 tweet wasn’t the first of Trump’s hypocritical statements about Iran, however. On Oct 9, 2012, he tweeted that Obama’s declining approval rating would lead to him attacking Libya or Iran.

Advertisement

Critics say: “There’s always a tweet”

Many people on social media have opinions on Trump attacking Iran after the tweet resurfaced.

“Check you out, predicting that you suck at negotiating,” @YourAnonNews replied to Trump’s 2013 tweet.

Advertisement

Another person replied, “This sh*t aged like milk in a particule accelerator.”

Many people responded to him, saying that there “really is a tweet for everything.”

The reactions also spread over to BlueSky, where one person noted, “Oh brilliant—he called it a decade early… just got the name wrong. Classic. Like Nostradamus with Wi-Fi but no self-awareness.”

Advertisement

Not only that, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is also being called out for previous tweets about not going to war with Iran in January 2020. She even sold a t-shirt about it on her website that said, “No war with Iran.”

X user @JordanUhl quote-retweeted Gabbard’s 2020 post, asking, “Is this shirt still available?”

Is this shirt still available? https://t.co/RIcQFawDIM — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 22, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.