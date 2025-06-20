Theo Von criticizes U.S. support for Israel: “We have suffering here at home”

Comedian Theo Von questioned why the U.S. should get involved in a foreign war while Americans suffer at home.

During a recent episode of This Past Weekend, Von didn’t hold back when discussing the rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Around 18:30 into the episode, he voiced deep concern over what he views as a push for U.S. involvement in a conflict that doesn’t directly benefit the American people.

Von questions Netanyahu’s leadership and U.S. loyalty

Von sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he didn’t trust the leader “at all.” He added, “I don’t trust the Israel leader at all. I don’t believe anything that guy says, and I don’t think that our soldiers should have to go and defend stuff that they start.” The comedian also questioned why the U.S. consistently supports Israel without clear justification.

According to Von, the push for war feels orchestrated. “It feels like they’re trying to push Trump to go do that. And it’s like, who makes that choice—does he make that choice?” The bigger question, Von argued, is what the U.S. actually gains from entering another Middle Eastern conflict. “What’s the win for us?” he asked. “We’re just involved in some other thing while we have suffering here at home.”

Although he is known for his offbeat humor, Von’s comments carried a serious tone. He didn’t mince words when expressing fear about Netanyahu’s intentions and the broader consequences of American support. “He really scares me,” Von admitted. “And I don’t know why we support [Israel]. I don’t understand that. I wish they would really give us a better explanation, especially after the massacres in Gaza.”

Theo Von speaking out against going to war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/6xIjx9nVcI — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) June 18, 2025

Von’s broader critique of U.S. foreign policy

This isn’t the first time Von has voiced concern about U.S. actions abroad. Just last month, he condemned the war in Palestine, calling it a genocide. On his podcast, he painted a bleak picture of the violence, saying, “It feels to me like it’s a genocide that’s happening while we’re alive. You see all these photos of people, just children, women, people, body parts just, people putting their kids back together. I just can’t believe that we’re watching that and that more isn’t said about it.”

What are we doing? 💔 pic.twitter.com/0N9sEnpP5y — Theo Von (@TheoVon) May 20, 2025

Though Von has ties to the Trump family, his criticism hasn’t wavered. Despite these personal connections, he’s remained vocal about what he sees as misguided priorities and a dangerous path forward.

