Taylor Swift dropped her 2024 endorsement—with a not-so-subtle cat reference

The cat is out of the bag for the worst-kept secret of 2024. Taylor Swift will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

And she made her endorsement with a cat picture.

Swift kicked off a lengthy statement about her vote by noting she’d watched the debate tonight.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight … As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Swift then addressed the recent fake endorsement from former President Donald Trump, using artificially generated images.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

And as such, she said she’d be voting for Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president in 2024

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Swift went on to cite Harris’ record on abortion, IVF, and LGBTQ rights.

Then, she signed her post with a dig at Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

“With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

