Elon Musk plugs Stephen Miller’s efforts to sue companies on behalf of white people

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is currently on a posting tear adamantly opposing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and principles, promoted former Trump advisor Stephen Miller’s organization, America First Legal.

“This organization will help you if you were discriminated against on the basis of race or sex,” Musk wrote Thursday, amplifying a post from America First Legal that questioned if you have been “denied a job or promotion because you are white, asian or male” or “discriminated against by a corporation, university or agency in the name of ‘diversity, equity & inclusion’?”

This organization will help you if you were discriminated against on the basis of race or sex https://t.co/rdrOKGbnPa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2024

Musk’s criticism of DEI has grown since the controversy surrounding now-ex-Harvard University President Claudine Gay and her ouster.

On Wednesday, he accused Boeing of prioritizing DEI over safety, adding: “People will die due to DEI,” as right-wingers have suddenly started claiming the quality of airline mechanics and pilots has precipitously dropped because of diversity.

Musk’s promoting of Miller’s organization comes as the latter has made similar accusations—and went to bat defending Musk after Mark Cuban tore into Musk’s anti-DEI rhetoric.

Miller is known for helping institute former President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries, as well as for advocating in favor of separating migrant children from their parents.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has dubbed Miller an anti-immigrant extremist and criticizes his “conscious use of fearmongering and xenophobia.” Similarly, numerous political opponents have called him a “white nationalist,” while the Biden administration has condemned Miller’s policy stances as “extreme, racist, cruel.”

After leaving former President Donald Trump’s administration, Miller launched America First to help fund legal challenges for right-wing causes.

And Musk appears to be a fan of Miller’s efforts.

Aside from Thursday’s endorsement of America First Legal, Musk replied “interesting thread” to a post from America First Legal detailing a supposed “global cabal” of journalists promoting propaganda on behalf of the U.S. government.

Musk’s case against Media Matters for its reporting about advertising on X also revealed the mutual interest of the pair after Miller advised him to continue pursuing the publication, noting that “fraud is both a civil and criminal violation.”

“Interesting,” Musk replied.

Stephen Miller says the journalists at Media Matters should be jailed for their dispute with Musk, Musk and the AG of Missouri respond. pic.twitter.com/snGlGNumgG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 19, 2023

lmao Elon Musk saw former Trump advisor Stephen Miller say something and now he's just repeating it as his own as if he's a very smart guy in the know pic.twitter.com/BU0URbppJU — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) November 21, 2023

“The fact that Stephen Miller and Elon Musk are allies shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point though,” commented one X user in November. “Miller was the architect of some of the most odious immigration policies of the Trump administration.”

Although Musk’s post promoting America First Legal is drawing outrage from Miller’s critics, at least one person predicted this situation would unfold.

20 bucks says Elon Musk teams up with Stephen Miller and America First Legal. pic.twitter.com/oLyJD38Fjb — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) August 6, 2023

“20 bucks says Elon Musk teams up with Stephen Miller and America First Legal,” the X user wrote in August in response to Musk’s offer to fund the legal bills of those fired or treated unfairly by their employers for posts on X.