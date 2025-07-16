“Cutwater is the devil in a can”: People share their shocking experiences with the “new Four Loko” on TikTok

Be honest, have you had a Cutwater lately? If you have, you may have a wild tale—or at the very least, a hangover—to share.

Featured Video

What is Cutwater?

Cutwater is a brand of canned cocktails from San Diego, California. The ready-to-drink cocktails contain a variety of real spirits, including vodka, gin, and tequila.

TikTok users say their FYPs are inundated with posts about people drinking Cutwater. People are calling the “unexpectedly” potent canned cocktail “the new Four Loko,” and sharing their party jail recollections.

Advertisement

Long Island Iced Tea, Margarita, Vodka Mule, and Tiki Rum Mai Tai Cutwaters are among some of the brand’s most loved beverages. An important context here is that the ABV clocks in at around 13% (!) and that fact is clearly printed on the front of the can.

Is Cutwater the new Four Loko?

In a July 5 post, TikTok creator @nsddahmmy warned, “and just know when that class action lawsuit come out cause they found out they was putting real drugs in the Cut Waters—Imma be signing up. They’re too strong.”

Advertisement

The video has 3.7 million views and ignited an exchange among commenters who shared their experiences with the drink one commenter referred to as “blackout juice.” One commenter emphasized the inevitability of legal intervention.

Some TikTok users drew comparisons between Cut Water and Four Loko—the infamous alcoholic malt beverage known for its palatable flavors and turbo alcohol content.

Advertisement

Brooke said, “How did I survive the era of Four Lokos, but 2 Cutwaters took me out ??!!”

Another TikToker added, “Cutwater is the new Four Loko and no one can convince me otherwise. I’m not complaining though 😂.”

Others said they need more answers

TikToker @seanmichaelsnow captioned a July 11 video with 1.8 million views, “I need answers. #cutwater.” The TikTok creator called for a chemist to analyze the contents of the mysteriously potent drink.

Advertisement

“If, like, a chemist sees this video or something, like is there a way that you could take a cup of water to the lab and figure out what the hell is inside of it beyond alcohol?” he asked. “Because at this point, I swear there’s like speed or something.”

However, a commenter smartly points out in response to the video, “I’m pretty sure you explained it when you said 13% alcohol.”

People reacted to posts about Cutwater on TikTok

Seemingly, everyone on the internet had a “hammered on Cutwater” story to share. People floated theories that Cutwater is concentrated and meant to be diluted with water or soda (not true—Cutwater is a ready-to-drink cocktail, designed to be consumed immediately).

Advertisement

One TikToker says, “I had a White Russian cutwater and had to take a 40 min nap at my own pool party.”

Another adds, “When I bartended, people were only allowed to order 2 Cutwaters.”

Naysayers like @nicolenixon32 said everyone’s lying and “jumping on the viral bandwagon.” In a July 14 video, @nicolenixon32 claimed, “I tried the famous Cutwater, and nothing happened.”

Advertisement

However, commenters didn’t believe her.

One said, “Sis I know you fell after you stop recording 😂😂.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.