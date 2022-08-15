We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

⚡ Today’s top stories

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) search of former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago this week inspired a flurry of posts that swiftly went viral—on LinkedIn, of all places.

An Amazon delivery driver says she is “quitting” her job, complaining about the surveillance cameras in her van and about being asked to “do someone else’s work” in a now-viral TikTok.

When the trailer for Square Enix’s Forspoken arrived with a barrage of quippy one-liners, audiences were underwhelmed.

Pratt’s Instagram post framed his new show ‘The Terminal List’ as a victim of left-wing critics.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists keep claiming that the government is purposely burning food crops

Conspiracy theorists keep claiming that the government is purposely burning food crops

