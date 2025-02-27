Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) unveiled legislation on Wednesday based on far-right rumors aimed at preserving documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. But the bill’s nickname and messaging is raising eyebrows.

“If the intelligence Deep State is attempting to stonewall President Trump’s orders to release the Epstein files, then Congress must step in and help AG Bondi,” Ogles said before announcing his proposed Preventing Epstein Documentation Obliteration Act, or the ‘PEDO Act.’”

The bill would assist Attorney General Pam Bondi “in uncovering and preserving ALL Epstein-related documents. The TRUTH will set us free,” Ogles said.

If the intelligence Deep State is attempting to stonewall President Trump’s orders to release the Epstein files, then Congress must step in and help AG Bondi.



That’s why I am submitting the PEDO Act (Preventing Epstein Documentation Obliteration Act), to assist AG Bondi in… pic.twitter.com/YkB1UEgUFC — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 27, 2025

Ogles’ announcement follows a strong push from Republican lawmakers to publicize files related to the convicted sex offender and mega-financier, whose death in prison while being held on charges of sex trafficking has long stoked conspiracy theories.

Since her confirmation, Bondi has faced mounting pressure to declassify and release documents, with some right-wingers directly criticizing Bondi for the delay in their publication.

The bill also comes as the right-wing infosphere swirls with unfounded rumors of FBI and CIA officials shredding documents as the release date approached.

Today, Bondi released the first in a set of documents about the case, which were given to prominent far-right activists.

But while Ogles’ proposal echoes the calls of multiple lawmakers for increased transparency, his choice of messaging has left some on social media bemused.

“Having your digital director put PEDO in big bold letters next to your head, telling everyone ‘I’m supporting the pedo act!’” joked one commenter.

“My man needs to reconsider who he has running his digital comms,” echoed someone else. “Agreeing to have the word ‘PEDO’ splashed across your face seems like a bad idea to me.”

“So, you probably could have come up with a better name than The PEDO Act,” concluded another X user.

But Ogles’ effort has nonetheless been generally praised, even with the somewhat questionable imagery.

“You are working, working, working!” commended one commenter.

Encouraged someone else: “Keep fighting!”

