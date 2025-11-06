“This you?”: Nancy Mace warns of “bread lines” after Mamdani’s win. Everyone has the same response

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace is getting roasted on social media after a ridiculous tweet bemoaning New York City electing Zohran Mamdani as mayor.

With 93.5% of the vote counted as of Thursday morning, Mamdani beat out Andrew Cuomo by almost 9% of the votes—not a small margin. Republican Curtis Sliwa barely even made a blip with just 7.1% of the votes, although President Donald Trump had endorsed Cuomo’s run at the last minute.

The Republican meltdown that followed was predictable. But it was Mace’s tweet that had people doing a double-take.

“Bread lines about to be a real thing in New York. Congrats,” Mace wrote, referring to people queuing up to receive free food.

Bread lines about to be a real thing in New York. Congrats. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 5, 2025

Breadlines were big during the Great Depression, and are generally something linked to economic hardship in times when that sort of thing is widespread.

Mace’s warning meets swift fact-checking

It seems as if Mace is critiquing the existence of breadlines altogether, aimed at Mamdani’s interest in creating government-run grocery stores that would offer cheaper groceries. Others, however, would criticize the circumstances leading to the existence of breadlines as being necessary.

And that brings us to SNAP. Under the Trump administration and the Republican-led government, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” is projected to cut $186 billion from SNAP funding over the next decade. More urgently, around 40 million Americans were poised to lose SNAP benefits during the current government shutdown, leading to panic about being able to afford food.

Many of those affected would be children, older adults, disabled people, and working-class Americans.

Now, at least partial SNAP benefits will go out in November—but only because a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration had to tap into the USDA contingency fund. Even still, benefits are likely to be delayed for up to several weeks, if not months, and will be reduced.

In the meantime, food pantries and charitable organizations are trying their best to provide food to those affected.

Republicans have been trying to shift the blame to Democrats for the shutdown, while Democrats have repeatedly pointed out that Republicans control every branch of the government and it’s within their power to end this.

Republicans have also shot down Democrats’ attempts to fully fund SNAP in the meantime. But regardless of who holds blame, the fact remains that under a Trump administration, in a Republican-led government, the entire country is turning to breadlines.

Mace gets called out

Folks online were swift to call out the hypocrisy.

REPUBLICANS STARTED BREAD LINES ALREADY BY REFUSING TO RELEASE SNAP FUNDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/JuT7hfHUmD pic.twitter.com/xhQh4eVIFu — reb (@rebmasel) November 5, 2025

“REPUBLICANS STARTED BREAD LINES ALREADY BY REFUSING TO RELEASE SNAP FUNDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

This breadline is literally from last week under Republican control of the House, Senate, and White House. https://t.co/sGckDN4iTR pic.twitter.com/u1uLss2bqD — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 5, 2025

“This breadline is literally from last week under Republican control of the House, Senate, and White House.”

You voted to cut SNAP by $186 billion.

Keep New York’s name out ya’ mouth. https://t.co/Nu8lh6NRcm — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 5, 2025

“You voted to cut SNAP by $186 billion. Keep New York’s name out ya’ mouth.”

there’s breadlines in all of america right now due to trump holding SNAP hostage https://t.co/FAineowml5 — onion person (@CantEverDie) November 5, 2025

“there’s breadlines in all of america right now due to trump holding SNAP hostage”

your food banks are so overwhelmed they had to call in the state guard for help https://t.co/MjsddYl8kM pic.twitter.com/vTJcNeQWO1 — The Ginger Swindler (superbowl champ) (@lilydsmith) November 6, 2025

“your food banks are so overwhelmed they had to call in the state guard for help”

You voted for the largest cut to food stamps in American history to pay for the largest tax break for billionaires in American history. Your President is illegally denying nutrition assistance to 16 million kids in defiance of 2 court orders. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/msT6jrTsOT — Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) November 5, 2025

“You voted for the largest cut to food stamps in American history to pay for the largest tax break for billionaires in American history. Your President is illegally denying nutrition assistance to 16 million kids in defiance of 2 court orders. Maybe sit this one out.”

Bread lines are already a thing thanks to you people refusing to fund social programs. All the issues you people fear monger about are already a problem under MAGA government. https://t.co/jwUFtaHr0X — Karras (@realKarras) November 5, 2025

“Bread lines are already a thing thanks to you people refusing to fund social programs. All the issues you people fear monger about are already a problem under MAGA government.”

Making up imaginary problems caused by a mayor who just got elected this week is a pretty pathetic attempt to deflect from the real problems happening across the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it won’t work.

But it also doesn’t change the fact that New Yorkers voted for Mamdani, no matter how much Republicans and Democrats alike want to cry about it.

