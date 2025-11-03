U.S. troops with facial hair told not to attend South Korea event per Hegseth memo: “Members with shaving waivers are NOT authorized”

U.S. service members in South Korea learned this week that facial hair could keep them from meeting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. An email circulated at Osan Air Base stated that bearded troops would not take part in a scheduled engagement with the secretary.

The message echoed the recently announced grooming rules from the Pentagon, which phase out shaving waivers predominantly requested by BIPOC service members.

Email barred bearded troops in South Korea

An email reportedly from the 51st Fighter Wing appeared on an unofficial Air Force Facebook page. It clearly told airmen, “Members with shaving waivers are NOT authorized to attend” the session with Hegseth. The note also asked units to nominate representatives for the event.

Later, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to Task & Purpose that the message was legitimate. “As you know, it is typical for senior leaders to visit the troops when they travel to installations around the world,” the spokesperson said.

The rule in question matched new grooming guidance that was released in August, which required troops “to be clean shaven and neat in presentation for a proper military appearance.” Swift backlash to the announcement followed online.

Moreover, Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell reminded commanders to use “consistent criteria” and weigh “safety and uniformity when authorizing individual exceptions.” He also stated that “service members with an approved shaving waiver will participate in a medical treatment plan.”

Hegseth traveled across Asia with President Donald Trump during the last week of October. His itinerary included Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Online responses from service members

On Reddit’s r/Military subreddit, reactions came quickly. Veterans and active-duty members expressed irritation, amusement, and skepticism. Redditor u/DangerBrewin joked, “Requests for shaving waivers increase by 300% in anticipation of Kegsbreath visit.” Additionally, u/SeraphiM0352 quipped, “Sounds like a great way to get out of mandatory formation. Does anyone actually WANT to meet him??”

u/Dumpling_Mousketeer joked, “Can Hegseth not grow a full beard or something? He seems threatened.”

Air Force veteran u/WakaFlacco added, “I’m sure people with shaving waivers were lining up to meet the DUI hire.”

Other folks claimed they would take advantage of the rule. u/Porthos1984 wrote, “Well, looks like I won’t be shaving for a week or so.”

On the unofficial Air Force Facebook post, one person commented, “Get to have a beard, AND avoid mandatory fun? This is a win-win.”

However, several posts also touched on the racial dynamics of beard waivers.

As u/Procrastanaseum pointed out, “Kegsbreath knows it’s black soldiers who mostly have shaving waivers. This is just that racist’s way of reducing the black personnel he meets with. Because he wants white people in his vanity photo ops.”

