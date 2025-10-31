“Lifetime ban from Petco”: Gavin Newsom mocks Trump administration with Spirit Halloween costume memes

California Governor Gavin Newsom is unleashing an amusing line-up of Trump administration-themed costumes on social media just in time for Halloween.

Featured Video

Newsom has made it part of his job to constantly ridicule both President Donald Trump and all of his various minions this year. The effect has been mixed, but many of his supporters have repeatedly been pleased to see even the slightest bite coming from Democrats after Tim Walz’s “Republicans are weird” effort was abruptly dropped.

Now, Newsom’s @GovPressOffice account on X has posted a series of photoshopped Spirit Halloween costumes representing some of the more prominent members of Trump’s administration. These are parodying the types of costumes that take a familiar character and turn them into a copyright-stripped (but still recognizable) version of themselves, often leading to pretty funny results.

In this particular case, Newsom’s take on the various administration members focused on calling them out for their lack of qualifications, un-American spirit, and downright absurd existence. Let’s check them out!

Advertisement

Kristi Noem

First off, we’ve got Kristi Noem, United States Secretary of Homeland Security and the woman who oversees ICE. It’s hard to skewer Noem when South Park has already done so repeatedly and effectively. But this “Border Barbie Cosplay” still gets the job done.

Presenting: Border Barbie Cosplay pic.twitter.com/gsQgvb7vMI — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Includes: LARP kits for every occasion

ICE raid aviators

Personal camera crew Not Included: Lifetime ban from Petco

Selfie with Kim Jong Un

Voodoo doll of the South Park writers

Advertisement

Pete Hegseth

It’s a massive bummer typing out that Pete Hegseth is the United States Secretary of War, a costly title change that only exists to appeal to incels and ICE recruits who can’t pass their physicals. And it would be a double-edged sword to actually go out on Halloween in this costume (“Sloshed Signal Leaking Specter”). On the one hand, you’d look embarrassingly stupid. But on the other, no one would question you double fisting beers the entire night.

Presenting: Sloshed Signal Leaking Specter pic.twitter.com/pQaVIuRjpo — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Includes: A flask of ‘water’

Razors for all troops

Revolving door of employees

The wrong Signal chat

1 skateboard, 1 axe Not Included Ability to do a pull up

Invite to a strip club

Questionable tattoos

Email from Mom

Advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

It’s weird to suggest going as Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, considering the worm that lived in his brain already had the most authentic RFK Jr. costume ever. But if you’re looking for an excuse to get up to deranged antics all night long, here’s your cover. Just try not to go too method by throwing roadkill into the back of your van.

Presenting: Brain-Worm Boogeyman pic.twitter.com/rxULz8wAl4 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Includes: A measles party invite

CDC resignation rolodex

Jeans for the gym Not Included Dead bear cub

The brain matter the worm ate

Tylenol

Advertisement

Brooke Rollins

Undoubtedly the least familiar name on this list, this “Beef Import Bully” costume represents the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Rollins has most recently made headlines for callous remarks about the Trump administration’s refusal to release emergency SNAP funds and for her involvement in the current debacle surrounding Trump’s interest in importing Argentinian beef.

Presenting: Beef Import Bully pic.twitter.com/yYfBH8JpNl — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

Includes: ‘Farm girl’ wardrobe

Fox & Friends cue cards

Argentinian steaks

Climate change denial flashcards Not Included Ag experience

Funds for SNAP

Compassion for 42 million Americans

Advertisement

Practically speaking, there are definitely better costumes to opt for this Halloween, but Newsom and his team still cooked with these.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.