White House’s Myspace parody website fuels backlash amid prolonged shutdown: “Do the jobs we are paying you for, not this”

The White House confused many internet users this weekend by rolling out a parody Myspace-era profile. The page pointed fingers at Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

The retro spoof, branded “MySafeSpace,” is now featured on the official White House website as the shutdown enters its second month.

It mocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries while echoing Republican claims that Democrats stalled the government to avoid supporting a GOP funding plan.

Meanwhile, the administration continued to argue that Senate Democrats refused to vote for a temporary spending bill that Republicans said would reopen the government.

Inside the “MySafeSpace” parody webpage

The MySafeSpace page looks as chaotic as the classic Myspace pages of the 2010s. The background is filled with a repeating image of a sombrero on a black background. Additionally, there is a photo of Schumer and Jeffries as the “profile picture,” and a sombrero has been added to Jeffries’s head.

Various sections on the page include a “Blog Entry” section that includes links to partisan statements from the White House claiming that the government shutdown was caused by Democrats.

Other sections show links to the official music video for “What I’ve Done” by Linkin Park and a “voting record” link that redirected to a Hill article titled, “Senate Democrats block government funding bill for 13th time.”

There is also a contact section image that links directly to email Schumer and Jeffries with the subject line, “Open the Government Now.” The body of the email reads, “Please reopen the government, Hakeem and Chuck. Sincerely, the American People.”

More Myspace features

The site also displayed “Hakeem’s Top 8 Friends,” pairing names with mocking photos.

It lists “Joe Biden” next to an autopen image, a “Chucky” doll next to a photo of Schumer, “Tampon Tim” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and “Maryland Dad” beside Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported earlier this year. (Republicans often accused Biden officials of using an autopen without presidential oversight, though former White House aides denied it.)

The About Me section read, “Hey we’re Democrats in the House and Senate. We love DEI, transgender for everyone, and handing out taxpayer benefits to illegal immigrants. We couldn’t care less if our men and women in uniform get paid or if our neighborhoods are safe – we just love playing politics with people’s livelihoods!!”

Another section labeled “Heroes” said, “Anyone who identifies as a radical leftist. Transnational gangs, illegal immigrants.” Republicans have claimed that Democrats’ refusal to support certain spending bills was tied to immigration-related benefits, though federal law already prevents undocumented immigrants from receiving federal health coverage.

How people reacted online

The page’s appearance spread quickly across social media, with users incredulous that taxpayer funds may have been used to create it.

@sealy_wanda tweeted, “Are we seriously using tax dollars to fund the creation of this site? Where is DOGE? Do the jobs we are paying you for, not this.”

@Xonslaught pointed out, “Imagine if you did actual government work. Instead of making yourselves a joke every day.”

Meanwhile, @markcoker wrote, “Ya’ll are a disgrace. Grifting sociopaths struggling to pull your last wool over the eyes of your cult members.”

“They must have thought they were really clever with this one,” @EtrosChosen said. “‘You know what will really win over some voters? Referencing a defunct social media primarily used by teens in the mid-2000s that most people have forgotten about.”

