“He tricked me”: UFC fighter who once said he’d “take a bullet” for Trump now calls him the Antichrist

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell (@thugnasty_ufc) posted an Instagram Reel renouncing his longtime support for President Donald Trump. The fighter, who once said he’d “take a bullet” for Trump, said his views had changed completely after years of believing the president shared his values.

In the clip, Mitchell said, “Hey, I want to let y’all know I’m not with Donald Trump no more. I don’t support him, I don’t like him. I think he’s a corrupted leader.” He explained that his shift came slowly, but his Christian faith and new research led him to see Trump differently.

Bryce Mitchell breaks with Trump

Mitchell said one of his first doubts came when Trump didn’t release the Jeffrey Epstein files. “They’re even acting like they didn’t exist,” he said, criticizing the Trump administration for “sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars.” According to Mitchell, that behavior proved Trump wasn’t as different from other political leaders as he once believed.

Additionally, Mitchell mentioned that Trump “blamed the farmers for the price of beef,” which upset him deeply.

“I’m not biased, man. He talked a good game. He tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it,” he said. The fighter shared that he had been one of Trump’s most devoted defenders, often defending him in interviews and online posts.

Mitchell then connected his disillusionment to his Christian faith. He urged viewers to read Revelation 13:3, saying it described Trump as “the Beast of Revelation 13:3.”

“Go read it,” he insisted. “There ain’t another man that’s ever walked the planet that fits Revelation 13:3.” Mitchell added, “Then read the rest of the chapter, and it’ll tell you the mark of the beast is coming in 42 months.”

Despite the dramatic turn, many of Mitchell’s followers praised him for his honesty.

One commenter, @mattwallace165, wrote, “This is a hard one for a lot of people. You’re a wise man Bryce. Jesus guides your mind and heart and it shows.” Another person, @ladymay2818, agreed, saying, “Same brother. I see right through him and we are being led down a very dark road… but God! 🙏❤️”

Several fans expressed similar sentiments, applauding Mitchell’s willingness to change his mind. @the_real_calical commented, “That’s what makes a great man one who can admit that they were wrong salute💯” Meanwhile, @kawa_m_official admitted to having the same experience as a Trump supporter. “Voted for him, only to see his true colors once he took office. Now I see everything. America first.”

Although some users questioned his conclusions, the majority appeared to back his newfound stance.

Mitchell ended his video by saying, “He’s right up there with the rest of the pedophiles, man, and it sucks to say that because I supported him for a long time, but he’s a good actor, and he had me fooled for a long, long time. God bless you all, and thank you.”

Bryce Mitchell did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

