‘Release them immediately’: MAGA rages at Pam Bondi after she boasts Epstein files are on her desk

Republicans are fuming at Attorney General Pam Bondi over her failure to release the so-called Epstein Files, despite teasing it earlier this month.

Featured Video

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Bondi bragged that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on (her) desk right now” awaiting her review.

Bondi said she was in the process of reviewing them, citing President Donald Trump’s executive order on declassifying federal secrets, which pertained to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review; that has been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies”

Advertisement

Although just four days have passed since Bondi last discussed the files, right-wingers are fed up with the delay.

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead while awaiting trial in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

His death was ruled a suicide, but his sex trafficking enterprise and its ties to powerful political figures have made it the source of speculation ever since.

Trump has long promised the declassification of a number of so-called deep state secrets, and appointed cabinet members who share his anti-deep state proclivities.

Advertisement

But as Bondi delayed, some of his diehards fumed.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who was recently announced as the head of a task force dedicated to declassifying federal secrets, complained about the files sitting on a desk.

“On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files….The DOJ has not responded,” Luna wrote on X. “Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG. @AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified.”

In her interview, Bondi said she was reviewing the Epstein files under the directive from Trump, though there is no mention of Epstein in the executive order.

Advertisement

But commenters responding to Luna also condemned the delays.

Wrote one, “We voted for transparency, not more empty promises….We want names, not excuses.”

Raging over Bondi’s tease, another responded, “@AGPamBondi, get off Fox News and release these files. You were not appointed to be a figurehead. Do your job and release all files, especially Epstein.”

“Pam Bondi needs to take the Epstein files that are sitting on her desk and release them immediately,” wrote a Truth Social poster.

Advertisement

Some accused Trump of appearing in the client list, which would explain Bondi’s delay. “It’s obvious they found Trump on these lists and now are purging the system,” one X user wrote.

When Trump was asked about declassifying government secrets in an interview with Fox News during the 2024 campaign, while he endorsed releasing Kennedy’s files, he notably hesitated around Epstein.

The two have long been familiar with each other, running in the same social circles, though Trump claims to have banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years ago.

Moreover, while Bondi teased a client list, no document has ever been confirmed to exist. Items like Epstein’s flight logs and personal address book have been published by media outlets.

Advertisement

Over on Truth Social, restless speculation continued, as users wondered how Bondi might be preparing for the release of the names.

Some defended her, believing the declassification would come after she brought charges against individuals named in the documents.

“I know she said day one, but maybe when she looked at it she said ‘holy cow’ and knew she better have all her ducks in a row to make sure the charges stick,” one user wrote. “There are high-profile people on it who will fight the charges. Give her a little time to do it right.”

Nonetheless, many remain antsy, wanting to see “an avalanche” of declassified files that Trump’s team long promised.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.