“Revenge tour”: AOC offers theory on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “rebrand” after MTG called herself a “victim” of QAnon

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is shedding some light on the reason she believes Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been singing a different tune when it comes to President Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda lately.

Anyone paying attention to MTG has noticed a change in recent months. She’s toned down her usual outrageous rhetoric, frequently broken from the MAGA party line, and doesn’t seem to be hitching her wagon to Trump the way she once did.

Most recently, she went on The View to calmly state she no longer believes in QAnon conspiracy theories and alleged that she was actually a “victim…of media lies and stuff you read on social media,” rather than a changed person.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View:



HOSTIN: “You don’t believe in QAnon anymore? You’ve changed?”

MTG: “No, I haven’t changed. I was a victim—just like you were—of media lies and stuff you read on social media.”



The rebrand is wild. From spreading conspiracy theories to… pic.twitter.com/vAY1GOaFa8 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 4, 2025

AOC on the MTG shift

There’s been plenty of speculation as to why Greene has so dramatically shifted her public persona, from a genuine change of heart to focusing on appealing to her constituents and their specific needs.

But Ocasio-Cortez has a different theory.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia,” she claimed during a recent Instagram livestream.

“She wanted to be the Republican nominee for Senate. So she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no. Trump said no. And the White House and Trump-land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate, and she has been on a revenge tour ever since.”

AOC: “Here’s some tea for you:



Trump shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate in Georgia, and she’s been on a revenge tour ever since.”



Suddenly, all her recent chaos makes perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/m2C90FlDUA — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 4, 2025

The internet weighs in

Even without confirmation that AOC is correct, folks who have paid attention to MTG and her politics over time are taking this as a pretty reasonable explanation—for better or for worse.

“So all that noise was not about principle, it was about personal payback. When ambition gets bruised, the chaos suddenly has a motive,” @theophilus367 wrote on X.

“Which means she knows right from wrong. She’s known that she was on some bs. She’s choosing the right thing now out of spite,” @TreBien_Beauty theorized. “What’s worse ignorant evil or purposeful evil”

“Totally believe that. Then add having to explain why they can’t afford health insurance or groceries. And why the Epstein files are being hidden. She’s in a 30+ district, but even so I’m guessing a lot of them are being hurt right now,” @LAMusing pointed out.

But just because it sounds both plausible and petty doesn’t mean everyone has a problem with it.

“Tea indeed, hopefully she’s on her revenge tour forever,” said @NoDemLeftBehind.

“Ohhh ok, I get it… but at least she is calling out [the American Israel Public Affairs Committee] publicly, like it or not, that helps tremendously!” @edison_casado agreed.

Whatever the rational, Greene is at least keeping herself interesting to watch. Who knows what positions she’ll hold next?

