“It’s giving Cheesecake Factory”: Trump’s Oval Office gets a new gold sign, and everyone has jokes

A new sign outside President Donald Trump’s Oval Office has the internet both puzzled and amused, with many calling the gold-lettered addition a “wedding reception” aesthetic for the White House.

What is the new sign outside the Oval Office?

On Nov. 5, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins shared a photo on X showing a new sign installed above the Oval Office doors.

A new sign reads, “The Oval Office,” in gold cursive lettering. The sign appears to be a decal, with an off-white border that doesn’t match the building’s paint color.

Looks like there is a new sign outside the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/b7oCYRp4nY — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 5, 2025

“Looks like there is a new sign outside the Oval Office,” Collins writes.

The sign appears alongside other recent aesthetic changes to the White House, including the construction of Trump’s ballroom.

How did the internet react to the sign?

The sign quickly became the subject of online ridicule. Political strategist Chris D. Jackson reposted the photo, writing, “If you’re gonna put a stupid sign outside the Oval Office announcing it is the Oval Office, make sure to note who it was bought and paid for by while you’re at it. You know, transparency and all.”

If you’re gonna put a stupid sign outside the Oval Office announcing it is the Oval Office, make sure to note who it was bought and paid for by while you’re at it.



You know, transparency and all. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/Hl33z5gZJA — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 6, 2025

He then photoshopped a fake tagline under the sign reading, “Paid for by Elon Musk and Chevron.”

Others compare the font to a “wedding reception at the Marriott,” the Cheesecake Factory, and the Golden Girls logo.

Several commenters pointed out that the sign appeared to be made cheaply.

One X user writes, “Surely I can’t be the only person to notice that the new Oval Office sign was cranked out on an inkjet printer.”

“And as with everything associated with Trump, it’s a cheap fake, the new gold Oval Office sign in the White House is just three sheets of paper stuck to the wall,” another writes, zooming onto the sign.

Some X users joked that the president may be labeling everything due to memory issues, poking fun at his age.

After the Oval Office sign was installed outside of the door today, the memory care facility is almost complete. pic.twitter.com/ISdToGXN3y — Kyblueblood 🏇 (@kyblueblood) November 6, 2025

And California Governor chimed in with a photoshopped version that includes the words, “Live, Laugh, Lose.”

Whether intentional or not, the new Oval Office signage is now a full-blown meme—complete with photoshopped fonts, fake sponsors, and plenty of disbelief.

