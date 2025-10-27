“Guess this Lego set is now an antique”: Lego collectors react to their White House models being made inaccurate by Trump’s demolition

Lego collectors on TikTok are demolishing the East Wings of their now-inaccurate Lego White House models. The TikTok trend has sparked a conversation about preserving the history and legacy of both Lego and the United States of America.

Lego manufactures two popular White House model kits. The first was released in 2010, and later, in 2020, the brand made a larger model available. Both Lego sets naturally include the White House’s East Wing.

Added over a century ago in 1902, the White House’s East Wing houses the public entrance to the building, offices for the First Lady’s staff, and is significant as a hub of “soft power” for the United States government. At the behest of President Trump, demolition of the East Wing began on October 20, 2025. Lego collectors are just trying to keep up.

“Making my Lego White House accurate”

TikToker @tychai_latte seized a tailor-made opportunity to use the phrase, “we’re so cooked,” in the caption of his East Wing Lego renovation video.

The post was shared on October 24, 2025, along with onscreen text that read, “Making my Lego White House accurate.” The video racked up nearly 700,000 views and over 1,000 comments. Lego fans reacting to the post realized they should purchase the now-inaccurate White House Lego set “for historical significance.”

“Do I have to destroy the east wing of my Legos?”

In a clip shared on October 25, 2025, @zebulunknuteson agonized over whether he should update his White House Lego model to match Trump’s renovation. He revealed the replica displayed on a shelf with its east wing still intact beneath the onscreen text, “So do I have to destroy the east wing of my Legos too?”

Commenters pointed out the tiny little upside-down flag attached to the roof of @zebulunknuteson’s model and urged the lego enthusiast to keep the tiny White House whole—as a historical record. “Oh no… you need to keep it, we need proof for the future,” replied @lindsayedwards2.

“I guess this Lego set is now an antique 😓,” @zebulunknuteson admitted in the post’s caption. @connectionthrufood suggested he register the model with the “Historical Lego Society.”

Another TikToker made a video thinking about whether he, too, should destroy his Lego Version of the East Wing.

The trend inspired White House renovation memes

TikToker @haydnwolfie whined that his Lego White House is no longer accurate before detaching its East Wing and smashing it on the floor. The post was shared on October 25, 2025 along with the caption, “It’s accurate now I guess.”

@haydnwolfie’s video went viral with 4.4 million views and over 2700 comments. TikTok users reacted to the post with memes depicting the White House modified with Trump Tower, a McDonald’s, and its own Death Star.

One commenter replied with a mockup of a Lego set that includes a pile of white demolition rubble called “White House East Wing.”

Commenters joked that it comes “pre-built.”

In the comments of the TikToks, many people reacted with shock and/or jokes. Here’s a sample:

“I should really pick up that set now, the value just went up for historical significance. Wild times.”

“I ordered a White House Lego set the day he announced the ballroom.”

“Oh no… you need to keep it, we need proof for the future.”

“Don’t forget to pave over the rose garden.”

“Make sure to register it under the Historical Lego Society. 😅😭 You have living history on your shelf now.”

