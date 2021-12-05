‘Gamification of underpaid work’: TikToker allegedly exposes Amazon game board for warehouse workers

A TikTok video allegedly exposing an Amazon game board for warehouse workers has racked up nearly 1.8 million views.
In the video, user @chutuo shows an “Achievements” screen with cartoon icons.
Tasks are written out like a video game, including “Punctual” and “Picking Up Speed.”
One tab encourages the employee to “Make History” and pick up 1 million units.
In another video, @chutuo identifies herself as an Amazon employee, though it’s unclear if she is currently with the company.
She captions the video, “Worst job I’ve ever had. Overworked, underpaid, treated like a machine. No socializing at all. Basically a prison imo. I could make a series about why I hate this job tbh.”
On the original video, users have joked and expressed dismay over the alleged “gamification” of working for Amazon.
“Gamification of underpaid work,” one of the top comments reads.
“Took the ‘logging into play job simulator’ trend to [sic] literal,” commented @ron.in
“Once you complete your weekly quests you get a 5 minute toilet break,” said @scientificstallion
In a comment, @chutuo tells viewers, “I’ll make more videos of amazon games when I get back to peak hell.”
Amazon and @chutuo did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.
Today’s Top Stories
|‘If I saw this at a local Subway, I would not be bothered’: Subway worker makes sandwiches with baby strapped to chest in viral TikTok
|Viral TikTok of flyers left in apartment doors sparks theories
|Female soldier calls out military’s double standards for weight, sparking debate in viral TikTok
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.