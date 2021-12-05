@chutuo/TikTok

‘Gamification of underpaid work’: TikToker allegedly exposes Amazon game board for warehouse workers

One tab encourages the employee to 'Make History' and pick up 1 million units.

Published Dec 5, 2021

A TikTok video allegedly exposing an Amazon game board for warehouse workers has racked up nearly 1.8 million views.

In the video, user @chutuo shows an “Achievements” screen with cartoon icons. 

Tasks are written out like a video game, including “Punctual” and “Picking Up Speed.”  

One tab encourages the employee to “Make History” and pick up 1 million units.

In another video, @chutuo identifies herself as an Amazon employee, though it’s unclear if she is currently with the company. 

She captions the video, “Worst job I’ve ever had. Overworked, underpaid, treated like a machine. No socializing at all. Basically a prison imo. I could make a series about why I hate this job tbh.”

On the original video, users have joked and expressed dismay over the alleged “gamification” of working for Amazon. 

“Gamification of underpaid work,” one of the top comments reads.

“Took the ‘logging into play job simulator’ trend to [sic] literal,” commented @ron.in

“Once you complete your weekly quests you get a 5 minute toilet break,” said @scientificstallion

In a comment, @chutuo tells viewers, “I’ll make more videos of amazon games when I get back to peak hell.”

Amazon and @chutuo did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

*First Published: Dec 5, 2021, 3:08 pm CST

