How to watch the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics

The Olympics taking place in an odd-numbered year? A worldwide pandemic will do that. Still, of all the shows categorized under “the show must go on,” this one reigns as king. Better late than never: the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics are finally here.

The torch hasn’t been lit yet, and already the 2021 Summer Olympics is making headlines, from weird disqualifications to cardboard beds. The two-week-long festivities will run from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8. Athletes from around the world will compete in sports like gymnastics, soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, skateboarding, surfing and swimming.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2021 Summer Olympics online.

Where to watch Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics

The Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics will air on the NBC family of channels, including its streaming service Peacock. The four-hour long opening ceremonies will begin Friday, July 23 at 7:30 am. However, NBC will rebroadcast the event at 7:30 pm for those who don’t want to wake up early.

Airtime : Opening ceremonies air Friday, 7:30 am EST, rebroadcast 7:30 pm EST. Festivities will air through August 8. For full event schedule, consult the NBC Olympic schedule.

: Opening ceremonies air Friday, 7:30 am EST, rebroadcast 7:30 pm EST. Festivities will air through August 8. For full event schedule, consult the NBC Olympic schedule. Channel: NBC

NBC Genre: Sports

The easiest way to watch the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics is by subscribing to Sling TV. It offers two basic cable packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each of which costs $35 per month. There’s also the third option of getting Sling Orange + Blue for just $50 per month. You’ll get more Sling TV channels by choosing Sling Blue, with its 40 channels including sports favorites like FS1 and NBCSN and cable mainstays like Food Network and Discovery Channel. But Sling Orange brings must-haves Disney Channel and ESPN as part of its package. To gain access to NBC and its family of channels, we recommend Sling Orange.

Other ways to watch Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics

