Sha’Carri Richardson receives Olympic ban after testing positive for weed—and people are mad

Sha’Carri Richardson is one of the breakout stars of this Olympic season, a champion 100m sprinter who is beloved both for her athletic skill and her distinctive charisma. But on Friday, the news broke that Richardson would not compete in the Olympic 100m race after all. Despite qualifying on June 19, she’s been suspended from competition after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

In an interview with the Today Show, Richardson said that she smoked marijuana to deal with the grief of losing her mother last month. “I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt. I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.” The day before the news broke, she tweeted simply: “I am human.”

Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) joins us live for an exclusive interview to discuss the positive marijuana test that’s put her Olympic future in limbo. pic.twitter.com/iVBp3zhvja — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension is earning a lot of criticism, reawakening the debate about whether athletes should be penalized for using weed. For one thing, it’s not generally perceived as a performance-enhancing drug. And in many states, it’s perfectly legal. Public opinion is now at odds with the Olympics’ strict anti-drug rules. (Alcohol, meanwhile, is fine.)

They really disqualified Sha'Carri Richardson over some WEED?!?! pic.twitter.com/4g9mT4qpBX — Dai🕊 (@thinkdaii) July 2, 2021

not letting sha’carri run because she smoked weed is so incredibly stupid — one doesn’t affect the other even one single percent — it’s like suspending her for wearing a hat — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 2, 2021

There is no need for Sha’Carri to apologize.



We need to get rid of archaic rules for a substance that is fully legal in 19 states plus DC.



And we need to legalize it at the federal level. https://t.co/Ws0n8ykKIP — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) July 2, 2021

Some commentators are also highlighting this as an example of how Black women athletes seem to be judged more harshly than other demographics. On the same day that Richardson’s ban was announced, two female Namibian runners withdrew from the Olympics after their testosterone levels were deemed ineligible by Olympic standards. Meanwhile the International Swimming Federation is under fire for blocking the use of a swimming cap designed for afro hair.

So in the last few weeks: WTA said Osaka can’t take care of her mental health, gymnastics punished Simone for being too good, Sha’Carri banned for racist marijuana laws, five BW banned for natural testosterone levels. It’s almost as if there’s a concerted anti-BW effort here. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 2, 2021

How are you punishing their biology? Michael Phelps has genetic anomalies and they made documentaries about how cool it is — Don’t Argue With Me If You Dont Have Any Citations (@JamelTheCreator) July 2, 2021

i will not be watching the olympics.



they:



– banned BLM apparel.

– banned swimming caps for afro hair.

– cut Sha’Carri Richardson for having weed in her system. not steroids. but weed. #FUCKTHEOLYMPICS — covered. (@lmakjgb) July 2, 2021

Richardson has now begun a 30-day suspension, erasing her qualification to represent the U.S. in the 100m sprint. Jenna Prandini (who placed fourth) will join the Olympic team instead, alongside the second and third-place 100m runners. However, the U.S. Olympic team could theoretically name Richardson to join the 4x100m relay team.

