What’s new on Sling TV (November 2021)

Sling TV is one of the most popular ways to live stream your favorite channels after cutting the cord. Its a-la-carte approach to building your streaming channel suite is inspired, not to mention one of the most affordable streaming solutions available. Still, when presented with countless channels, there’s still the question of “what should I watch?” We’ve compiled a handy watch guide for the best movies and shows coming to Sling TV channels this month.

Best new movies and events on Sling TV: November 2021

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Airs Thursday, November 25 at 9am on NBC

While mom is basting turkey and whipping potatoes, the rest of the family should put something wholesome in their eyes in her absence. The underrated part of this familial ritual are the characters featured. There’s a good chance grandma and grandpa won’t recognize Pikachu and Eevee. But don’t laugh too hard. Surely, there will be some zoomer characters that will leave you baffled.

Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible

Premieres Friday, November 12 at 8pm ET on Showtime

Basketball superstar Kevin Garnett was destined for greatness. This new documentary chronicles Garnett’s journey from teenage phenom to game-changing pro. Plus, a deep dive into the lasting effects his actions had on the NBA, along with the cultural debate that’s still in the zeitgeist.

Best new shows on Sling TV

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3

Premieres Sunday, November 7 at 12:30 am

If you could take the cozy, friendly hot-dish attitude prevalent with many midwesterners and boil that down to its essence, you’d get Joe Pera. This guy loves teaching choir at the local middle school, going to fish frys, lives for crisp fall days, and is so inoffensive, he makes Jerry Seinfeld look like Andrew Dice Clay. And despite being so clean you can watch it with church ladies, it’s at home on Adult Swim. If you get it, you get it. If you don’t, my sincerest condolences.

Yellowstone Season 4

Premieres Sunday, November 7 on Paramount Network

Kevin Costner is one of the more polarizing movie stars whose career has more peaks and valleys than a Six Flags coaster. But the guy has some serious chops, and his latest dramatic venture Yellowstone is proof positive. It’s a little Dallas, a little House of Cards, with the backdrop of one of the most scenic places in the continental US. If that doesn’t make for good appointment television, I’m not sure what does.

November 2021: Best new movies and TV Shows on Sling TV

Here’s a list of the new shows and movies coming to Philo in November along with the channel they premier on. Some channels require optional add-ons to watch. Local channels like ABC and The CW require the AirTV add-on.

November 3

Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 6, HGTV

November 4

The Queen Family Singalong, ABC

November 5

Open By Christmas, Hallmark (Lifestyle Extra)

November 6

Attica, Showtime (Showtime)

Highway to Heaven, Lifetime

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, Hallmark (Lifestyle Extra)

November 7

A Christmas Treasure, Hallmark (Lifestyle Extra)

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Yellowstone Season 4, Paramount Network

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3, Adult Swim/Cartoon Network

Condor Season 2, (Epix)

November 9

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, History

November 10

55th Annual Country Music Awards, ABC

Call the Closer, HGTV

My 600-Lb Life, TLC

November 12

An Ice Wine Christmas, Lifetime

Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible, (Showtime)

My Lottery Dream Home, HGTV

Table Wars, HGTV

November 13

A Picture Perfect Holiday, Lifetime

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Adult Swim/Cartoon Network

November 14

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

November 15

1000-Lb Sisters, TLC

Flipping Showdown, HGTV

November 16

Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV

7 Little Johnstons, TLC

Riverdale Season 6, The CW

The Flash Season 8, The CW

November 19

Dancing Through the Snow, Lifetime

November 20

You Make It Feel Life Christmas, Lifetime

November 21

Baking Spirits Bright, Lifetime

Power Book II: Ghost, (Showtime)

American Music Awards, ABC

Sister Wives, TLC

November 24

The Humans, (Showtime)

November 25

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC

World Pet Games, Fox

November 27

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, Lifetime

Nash Bridges, USA Network

November 28

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, National Geographic

Miracle in Motor City, Lifetime

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, ABC

The Waltons’ Homecoming, The CW

November 29

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion, Lifetime

November 30

I am Jazz, TLC

