What’s new on Sling TV (November 2021)

Sling TV is one of the most popular ways to live stream your favorite channels after cutting the cord. Its a-la-carte approach to building your streaming channel suite is inspired, not to mention one of the most affordable streaming solutions available. Still, when presented with countless channels, there’s still the question of “what should I watch?” We’ve compiled a handy watch guide for the best movies and shows coming to Sling TV channels this month.
- Best New Movies and Events on Sling TV: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible
- Best New Shows on Sling TV: Dexter: New Blood, Joe Pera Talks With You, The Hot Zone: Anthrax
Best new movies and events on Sling TV: November 2021
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Airs Thursday, November 25 at 9am on NBC
While mom is basting turkey and whipping potatoes, the rest of the family should put something wholesome in their eyes in her absence. The underrated part of this familial ritual are the characters featured. There’s a good chance grandma and grandpa won’t recognize Pikachu and Eevee. But don’t laugh too hard. Surely, there will be some zoomer characters that will leave you baffled.
Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible
Premieres Friday, November 12 at 8pm ET on Showtime
Basketball superstar Kevin Garnett was destined for greatness. This new documentary chronicles Garnett’s journey from teenage phenom to game-changing pro. Plus, a deep dive into the lasting effects his actions had on the NBA, along with the cultural debate that’s still in the zeitgeist.
Best new shows on Sling TV
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
Premieres Sunday, November 7 at 12:30 am
If you could take the cozy, friendly hot-dish attitude prevalent with many midwesterners and boil that down to its essence, you’d get Joe Pera. This guy loves teaching choir at the local middle school, going to fish frys, lives for crisp fall days, and is so inoffensive, he makes Jerry Seinfeld look like Andrew Dice Clay. And despite being so clean you can watch it with church ladies, it’s at home on Adult Swim. If you get it, you get it. If you don’t, my sincerest condolences.
Yellowstone Season 4
Premieres Sunday, November 7 on Paramount Network
Kevin Costner is one of the more polarizing movie stars whose career has more peaks and valleys than a Six Flags coaster. But the guy has some serious chops, and his latest dramatic venture Yellowstone is proof positive. It’s a little Dallas, a little House of Cards, with the backdrop of one of the most scenic places in the continental US. If that doesn’t make for good appointment television, I’m not sure what does.
November 2021: Best new movies and TV Shows on Sling TV
Here’s a list of the new shows and movies coming to Philo in November along with the channel they premier on. Some channels require optional add-ons to watch. Local channels like ABC and The CW require the AirTV add-on.
November 3
- Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 6, HGTV
November 4
- The Queen Family Singalong, ABC
November 5
- Open By Christmas, Hallmark (Lifestyle Extra)
November 6
- Attica, Showtime (Showtime)
- Highway to Heaven, Lifetime
- Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, Hallmark (Lifestyle Extra)
November 7
- A Christmas Treasure, Hallmark (Lifestyle Extra)
- Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)
- Yellowstone Season 4, Paramount Network
- Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3, Adult Swim/Cartoon Network
- Condor Season 2, (Epix)
November 9
- Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, History
November 10
- 55th Annual Country Music Awards, ABC
- Call the Closer, HGTV
- My 600-Lb Life, TLC
November 12
- An Ice Wine Christmas, Lifetime
- Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible, (Showtime)
- My Lottery Dream Home, HGTV
- Table Wars, HGTV
November 13
- A Picture Perfect Holiday, Lifetime
- Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Adult Swim/Cartoon Network
November 14
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
November 15
- 1000-Lb Sisters, TLC
- Flipping Showdown, HGTV
November 16
- Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV
- 7 Little Johnstons, TLC
- Riverdale Season 6, The CW
- The Flash Season 8, The CW
November 19
- Dancing Through the Snow, Lifetime
November 20
- You Make It Feel Life Christmas, Lifetime
November 21
- Baking Spirits Bright, Lifetime
- Power Book II: Ghost, (Showtime)
- American Music Awards, ABC
- Sister Wives, TLC
November 24
- The Humans, (Showtime)
November 25
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC
- World Pet Games, Fox
November 27
- Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, Lifetime
- Nash Bridges, USA Network
November 28
- The Hot Zone: Anthrax, National Geographic
- Miracle in Motor City, Lifetime
- One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, ABC
- The Waltons’ Homecoming, The CW
November 29
- Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion, Lifetime
November 30
- I am Jazz, TLC
How to Get Sling TV
You can get Sling TV with one of their two available cable packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each of which costs $35 per month. There’s also the third option of getting Sling Orange + Blue for just $50 per month. You’ll get more Sling TV channels by choosing Sling Blue, with its 40 channels including sports favorites like FS1 and NBCSN and cable mainstays like Food Network and Discovery Channel. But Sling Orange brings must-haves Disney Channel and ESPN as part of its package. Sling also has a number of add-ons, including robust international packages organized by languages all over the globe
