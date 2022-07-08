These are the best streaming bundles to take advantage of right now

These days it isn’t about finding the best streaming services but finding the best streaming bundle for your home. Gone are the days when streaming just meant binging Netflix. Now, streaming encompasses everything from live sports on platforms like Hulu and Sling to stacking your Amazon Prime dashboard with a customizable lineup of add-on channels.

With all of these options, it can be challenging to find out which streaming platform is the best fit for your streaming needs. Not to mention, your available budget. As more and more streaming platforms partner with each other to offer enticing bundles to remain competitive, some research is required to find the best value.

Lucky for you, the Daily Dot is here to help. It’s no secret that we love a good movie night and are always caught up in the latest binge.

We’ve assessed our favorite streaming platforms, including Hulu, Sling, Showtime, and Amazon Prime for the best streaming bundles and deals that are currently being offered. As always, there’s something for every kind of streamer here, whether your streaming wishlist is full of ACC sports or the best of HBO.

What are the best streaming bundles to save money?

Best streaming bundles for Hulu

1.) Best bundle for the whole family – Hulu + Disney+ and ESPN+

When it comes to choosing a Hulu plan, the Disney/ESPN+ bundle is a no-brainer. If you were to subscribe only to (ad-free) Hulu, it would cost you $12.99 per month. However, if you opt for the Disney bundle, you get access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for only $6.99 – that’s about half the price of the standard Hulu subscription.

This bundle is the perfect option for families. You can create six different user profiles to sort your shows and stream on two devices at the same time. Plus there’s something for everyone: Hulu originals, classic Disney movies, and your favorite live sports. What more could you need?

2.) Best bundle for students – Hulu + Spotify and Showtime

While this bundle is technically offered through the music streaming platform Spotify, its still one of Hulu’s best bundle options. For just $4.99, students get access to Spotify Premium, Hulu’s ad-supported plan, and ad-free Showtime.

This bundle packs in a ton of savings. Spotify premium is usually $9.99 per month, while ad-supported Hulu is $6.99 per month and Showtime is $10.99 per month. Plus, you get the first month totally free. They also make it easy for students to roll over their existing Hulu or Showtime accounts to this plan. We love the convenience!

3.) Best bundle for sports fans – Hulu + Live TV

If you’re paying for cable and Hulu, then it’s time to stop. Cut the cord and cancel your cable subscription and opt for the Hulu + Live TV bundle instead. According to U.S. News, the average cable bundle bill is $217.42. Compare that with Hulu + Live TV’s $69.99 monthly price point, and there’s a clear winner.

If you’re hesitant to cut the cord, we can assure you – this bundle isn’t missing anything. In addition to all of Hulu’s original shows and movies, you get over 75 channels of live TV. From live sports to breaking news, it’s all here. Plus, you’ll have access to all the can’t-miss TV events like the Olympics, Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys.

While this may not be a bundle in the traditional sense, combining Hulu with an incredible cable package is an enterntainment explosion.

4.) Best bundle for HBO – Hulu + HBO Max

If you’re just looking for more cables most iconic, binge-worthy shows like Game of Thrones and Euphoria, then the best Hulu bundle for you will be Hulu + HBO Max. For an additional $14.99 per month, you have full access to HBO Max. It’s worth noting that the price is the same as subscribing to HBO Max directly.

This bundle doesn’t exactly save you money, but it does provide ease. You’ll be billed for both services through Hulu, so you only have to keep track of one bill each month. It gets easy to forget what services we have signed up for and to lose track of our recurring payments, so it helps to streamline as many as you can.

Best streaming bundles for Sling

5.) Best bundle for basketball fans – Sling TV Basketball Bundle

If you live and breathe all things basketball, Sling TV has a bundle that’s made for you. When you sign up for the Sling Orange Basketball Bundle, you get half off your first month, which otherwise costs $35.

You get all the essential channels like ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, and ESPN3. Plus, you get 50 hours of DVR storage so that way you never miss a game. Aside from the basketball must-haves, this bundle also gives you classics like TBS, TNT, and CNN – 31 channels all together.

6.) Best bundle to replace cable – Orange & Blue

There are plenty of TV watchers out there who still prefer watching good old-fashioned cable as opposed to streaming. What they don’t love, though, are the steep prices of today’s cable bills. If this sounds like you, then what you need is Sling TV’s Orange and Blue bundle.

It has all the perks of Sling’s Orange bundle that sports fans enjoy so much, plus the entertainment and news channels that are associated with Sling’s Blue plan. Like the Orange plan, the Blue plan costs $35 per month.

However, the Orange and Blue bundle only costs $50 per month. Plus, you get a discount when you sign up: half off your first month. You get 50 live TV channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on up to three devices.

7.) Best deal – 30 Day Free Trial

There’s never been a better time to sign up for Showtime. Right now, the streaming platform that’s home to Yellowjackets and The First Lady is running a limited time offer where you can enjoy Showtime for free for 30 days.

Then, the service costs only $3.99 for your first four months. When the promotion ends, Showtime returns to being $10.99 per month. Take advantage of the savings while you still can!

8.) Best bundle for binging – Showtime/Paramount+

Showtime has a library that will keep even the most hardcore bingers occupied for a long time. But if you’re craving more, it only makes sense to opt-in for the Showtime/Paramount+ bundle. Like Showtime’s basic package, you get a thirty-day free trial. Then, the price goes up to $11.99 per month.

Although this bundle doesn’t also offer a reduced price for your first four months, it only costs one dollar more than Showtime’s standard plan’s base price. With this plan, you’ll have all of Showtime and Paramount’s beloved originals, plus live sports and news. You’ll have a separate login for each platform, but only one bill to keep things simple.

Best streaming bundles for Amazon Prime

9.) Best bundle for documentary lovers – CuriosityStream add-on

Streaming giant Amazon Prime operates a little differently with its bundles. Instead of teaming up with third parties or giving you access to other apps, Amazon Prime Video lets you add the channels you want for a more customizable streaming experience, at a small monthly fee.

If you wish Amazon Prime Video had a more extensive documentary catalog, all you have to do is sign up for the CuriosityStream channel which offers a trove of documentaries on everything from nature and the environment to ancient history.

You can try this channel for free for seven days. After that, it’s only an additional $2.99 each month on your Amazon Prime bill. This add-on is an affordable way to expand your streaming.

10.) Bust bundle for getting more movie titles on Prime – Amazon Prime + Starz

This is a bundle that you’ll want to act fast on. Now until May 12, you can add the Starz channel onto your Amazon Prime Video membership for only $4.99 per month for three months. After your discounted three months, the price will returns to $8.99 per month.

With Starz, you’ll have access to hit shows like Outlander and popular films like Dune and The Ides of March. Like all of Amazon’s add-ons, there are no secret fees or hidden strings. You can cancel anytime. Of course, you’ll never want to.

11.) Best channel add-on for kids – PBS Kids add-on

Prime didn’t forget about the kiddos – they want more streaming options, too! With the PBS Kids channel add-on, you can enjoy all of PBS’ beloved children’s programming without having to bother with cable. All of your little one’s favorite characters are there: Arthur, Daniel Tiger, and Molly of Denali.

When you sign up for PBS Kids, you’ll get 7 days of free access. Then, it only costs $4.99 per month added to your existing Amazon Prime subscription. It’s a small price to pay for hours of fun, and educational entertainment right at your fingertips.

