What’s New on Philo (November 2021)

Philo is one of the best solutions for live streaming cable for many reasons, but chief among them is that price. Twenty-five bucks gets you access to more than 60 popular cable channels like Lifetime, MTV, Comedy Central, and even the Food Network.

Of course, even in the age of live streaming, viewers are still susceptible to “screen paralysis.” Despite the big offering of channels, you may still ponder, “What the hell do I watch?” Luckily, we’ve compiled this watch guide to keep you up to date on the can’t-miss shows coming to Philo this season.

Best New Movies on Philo: Miracle in Motor City, Open By Christmas, Christmas in Tune

Best New Shows on Philo: 1000-Lb Sisters, Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman

Best new movies on Philo: November 2021

Miracle in Motor City

Premieres November 28, 8pm EST on Lifetime

When it comes to wholesome Christmas movies, the holiday season gets longer and longer every year. And while the genre of “holiday movies your mom loves” used to be strictly a Hallmark thing, Lifetime is getting in on the racket.

Miracle in Motor City is a bit of a far cry from the usual smarmy schlock. It features Tia Mowry as Amber Dupont, who takes charge of her church’s Christmas Pageant. Her goal? Get the real-life Smokey Robinson to perform. Will she convince the Motown legend to make a surprise cameo at the pageant? Probably!

Christmas in Tune

Premieres November 26, 8pm EST on Lifetime

Another new Christmas joint giving Hallmark a run for its money is one starring country legend Reba McEntire. After years of breaking up, country duo Georgia and Joe Winter decide to reunite for a charity concert. Would you believe that sharing the stage rekindles a long-dead romance. It’s the season of miracles, who’s to say Georgia can’t get her groove back?

Best new shows on Philo: November 2021

1000-Lb Sisters

Premieres November 15, 10 pm EST on TLC

Amy and Tammy Slaton have personalities that are larger than life. After two seasons documenting their weight loss journeys, the Slatons are back, and the drama will likely be as captivating as ever.

Since last we saw the sisters, Tammy had seemingly gained all the weight her sister lost. Now, Amy will soon move away for the first time with her growing family, leaving Tammy to stand on her own. Will this cause a rift between the once best friends? The only thing for sure as far as Amy is concerned is “She pays her bills, her bills are paid.”

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman

Premieres November 8, 10 pm EST on History

Many wise folks have pondered, “What that throat do?” If you’re Morgan Freeman, the answer is “narrate things with untold gravitas.” The Shawshank star will tell the amazing stories of the most famous jail breaks in history. Alcatraz, Dannemora, Pittsburgh State Penitentiary and other popular escapes will not only be recounted, but recreated with actors. In some cases, the actual real-life prison guards, cell mates, and even jail breakers will play themselves.

November 2021: Best new movies and shows on Philo

Here’s a list of the new shows and movies coming to Philo in November along with the channel they premiere on.

November 2

The Curse of Oak Island, History

Political Animals, Revry

November 3

Portals to Hell, Travel Channel

November 4

Women Who Rock, EPIX

Queer India, Revry

November 5

Open By Christmas, Hallmark

November 6

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Highway to Heaven, Lifetime

Royal Christmas Engagement, UPTV

Next Stop, Christmas, Hallmark

November 7

Condor Season 2, EPIX (with Add-On)

A Christmas Treasure, Hallmark

Yellowstone Season 4, Paramount Network

Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby, UPTV

November 9

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, History

November 10

Call the Closer, HGTV

My 600-Lb Life, TLC

November 11

Transmilitary, Revry

November 12

Table Wars, HGTV

A Snowy Christmas, UPTV

An Ice Wine Christmas, Lifetime

November 13

A Picture Perfect Holiday, Lifetime

November 14

Snowed in for Christmas, UPTV

November 15

Flipping Showdown, HGTV

1000-Lb Sisters, TLC

November 16

Fixer to Fabulous, TLC

7 Little Johnstons, BBC America

Top Gear: UK Season 31, BBC America

November 19

Dancing Through the Snow, Lifetime

November 20

Happy Birthday Marsha, Revry

Mistletoe and Molly, UPTV

Super Cooper: Gary Cooper Movie Weekend, INSP

November 21

Sister Wives, TLC

Christmas on 5th Avenue, UPTV

Baking Spirits Bright, Lifetime

Power Book II: Ghost, Starz (with Add-On)

November 26

Star-studded Stampede: Black Friday Marathon, INSP

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune, Lifetime

November 27

The Dead Files, Travel Channel

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, Lifetime

November 28

Miracle in Motor City, Lifetime

Soul Train Awards, BET

November 29

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion, Lifetime

November 30

I Am Jazz, TLC

Saying Yes to Christmas, Lifetime

How to get Philo

Philo is a budget-minded streaming service, and depending on what channels you want, it might be right for you. The 60+ Philo channels lean decidedly toward entertainment; the Philo channel list includes AMC, Discovery, IFC, Lifetime, and the Paramount Network, all for $25 a month. Philo also has unlimited free cloud DVR, record and watch all of your favorite shows for up to a year.

Monthly $20

