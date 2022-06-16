Tom Hanks hands out yelling into group at man who pushed wife

‘Back the f*ck off’: Tom Hanks yells at fans after one nearly knocks over Rita Wilson

'It's like being scolded by America's dad.'

Posted on Jun 16, 2022

A viral video of Tom Hanks telling a group of fans to “back the fuck off” after one of them nearly knocked over Rita Wilson, his wife, is circulating online.

Hanks and Rita Wilson were reportedly leaving a restaurant in New York, surrounded by security, when fans and paparazzi swarmed them on their way to the car. In a now-viral video featuring the incident, a fan trying to talk to Hanks appears to bump into Wilson, nearly knocking her over.

“Guys, stop it,” she says.

Wilson continues to the car on her own as her husband turns to the crowd and puts his hands up. “Back the fuck off,” he says to them.

“What are y’all doing?” the fan who appeared to bump into Wilson says to the others surrounding them. It was unclear from the angle if someone else bumped into him first, causing a chain reaction.

“Knocking over my wife,” Hanks says to the group in disbelief before security escorted him to the waiting vehicle.

Tom Hanks rushes to protect wife Rita Wilson as an aggressive fan nearly knocks her over: ‘Back the fuck off!’ from PublicFreakout

No one in the group follows further or has to be deterred by security, and some of them apologize as the couple makes their exit.

Viewers of the video pointed to the couple’s positive reputation, with one arguing, “You know you fucked up if you get cussed at by Tom Hanks.”

“The shame of angering Tom Hanks flipped them back into human being mode instantly,” another said.

Another claimed they “would never recover” if they had been in the crowd, calling Hanks “a gem of a man.”

“It’s awful that celebrities even need security,” one redditor pointed out. “Like most people just get to go through their lives without being hounded by random strangers on the street. Why do entertainers need to deal with this shit?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to representatives for Wilson and Hanks via email.

*First Published: Jun 16, 2022, 12:18 pm CDT

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

