‘I don’t think it’s right to not be inclusive at this point’: Bunny Barbie launches clothing line, combats sizeism in fashion

Maybe it’s the hustle that @thebunnybarbie learned in her humble beginnings. Maybe she’s one of those natural-born business leaders—but it’s hard to believe everything she’s done in a year.

The TikTok star dons over 1.9 million followers. And when she’s not producing content for that platform, she’s running other businesses, her non-profits, or chasing around her adorable kid. In 2021, she produced and starred in her own reality TV show. A project she took on after a major network had her sign a contract and held her likeness without the project coming to fruition for years.

Some follow her, fascinated by her rich-girl lifestyle: Private jets, mansions, a to-die-for closet.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thebunnybarbie/video/7043163560167427334/

But the creator and social media star is relatable. Her TikTok is full of her wearing brands we all have access to and acting more like Annie when she first got the Mr. Warbucks mansion than your typical Bravo Housewife star.

One of her most-watched videos was her ripping herself out of a leather dress. She had a whole series of her running in heels. The views in the millions.

“I think that I just don’t put a value on brand names,” she tells the Daily Dot. “They don’t make me feel good. I don’t feel safe. [If I had] a closet full of Birkins I would never want to sleep in my home. That sounds like a liability and danger that has no interest to me.”

“I come from such humble roots that for me to spend like $1,000 on a pair of pants like, oh my God I would never, so it’s just different for me,” she says.

That’s why launching her own affordable clothing line makes sense. While she hasn’t officially announced a date, she told the Daily Dot that on March 2 her line Bunzie will hit the internet. She hopes to offer fun fashion at affordable prices.

The launch will include four pieces in colors you’d expect to find in the creator’s closet given her fashion-forward social media imprint. Some she has already teased online. Things she says will look good on everyone.

@thebunnybarbie They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same. @ people who try to be me ♬ Roman’s Revenge – Nicki Minaj

She says the clothes are designed for someone who “wants to feel sexy yet have timeless pieces.”

And that sexy isn’t size exclusive either. The brand will have sizes XXS to 3XL. Perhaps because she’s seen the damaging effects that a lack of inclusivity can bring about.

Bunny’s TikTok comment section proves nobody is safe from body-shaming. Thin, tall, and blonde doesn’t protect her from the “eat a burger” or “you look sick,” comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thebunnybarbie/video/6997778510056148229/

It’s something she admits would have bothered her a lot more when she was younger, but now she happily addresses first-hand.

“I actually enjoy responding to those comments now because I get to use my platform and uplift other young girls or women,” she says. “I’m confrontational right? So if you say something wrong to me, I feel like I should say something back and I’ve been given this platform and it’s the perfect way to do that.”

She knows no one is safe from haters so on her platform there is a place for everyone of any size, especially with her new clothing line.

“I don’t think it’s right to not be inclusive at this point,” she explains.

There is a lot going right for Bunny and her brand but something we can’t skip over is her very public feud with a fellow TikToker this year.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thebunnybarbie/video/6950371970475248901/

Both she and Bramty Juliette were vocal about their dispute. The two started as friends creating content together but that all went away when Bramty started a clothing store called Pinky Bunny. The pair never spoke about this new business and the name and logo look similar to Bunny Barbie’s branding.

Bunny says they haven’t spoken since the feud went public. She also says she has not let the fact that Bramty was doing clothing impact her new line at all.

“She was like a boutique,” Bunny explains. “So she never designed her own clothes. So we’re in a totally different alley.”

An ally that has Bunny un-niche-able. There’s not one thing that she feels she can’t do.

“The sky is the limit. Or at least I’ve always felt it was,” she says of what she’s up to next.

With her entourage of other TikTok stars and growing numbers of followers, she just might be right.

