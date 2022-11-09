Newsletter: Inside the Fat Bear Week scandal￼

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Today, we've got a couple of election stories, including one involving an election for bears. We also have stories on BookTok drama and a housing crisis.

🐻 ELECTIONS

Fat Bear Week, the National Park Service’s annual contest to crown the web’s favorite fat bear, was hacked. But officials there got it right.

📚 BOOKTOK

Popular for its extensive archive of free textbooks, ebook piracy site Z-Library was shut down after going viral on TikTok.

❗CONSPIRACIES

Issues with voting machines in Maricopa County, Arizona incited fears of a repeat of the 2020 election, backlash to which helped inspire the Capitol riot.

🏘️ HOUSING

Tellurneighbor, an Instagram page that was started in 2019 to support a citizens’ initiative ballot measure addressing the crisis, stepped up to advocate for those most affected.

🧠 According to experts

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ sequel has franchising on its mind

In case you haven’t heard of the term, “dunners” are big fans of Rae Dunn—whose ceramics with labels that appear handwritten are sold at stores like TJ Maxx and HomeGoods.

One TikToker told a story about a former worker who told her that multiple physical altercations occurred between customers fighting over Dunn merchandise.

