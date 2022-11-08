‘It’s like $100 this year!! I’ll pass’: Popeyes blasted over price hike of Cajun-Style turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

One TikToker is reminding people to start their prepping for Thanksgiving early by getting their hands on Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey.

TikTok user Andie (@honestlyandie) recently reposted a video from last year that shows her purchasing the turkey, with the caption “It’s almost that time [again so let’s] let’s recap: Yes it was good. Yes I would buy it again,” Andie said.

People in the comments seemed to appreciate the reminder but noted the price for the turkey seemed higher this year than last.

There has been a reported price hike on Popeyes’ turkey, according to USA Today. Last year, customers could purchase the Cajun-Style turkey starting at $39.99 in-store. This year, the cost starts at $49.99. The turkey is already pre-cooked and all customers have to do is thaw and heat it up to enjoy.

Popeyes has already announced that its Cajun-Style turkey is sold out online, but said customers could still order the turkey at their local Popeyes location for pickup. If customers opted to order the bird online, it cost $94.99 plus tax, according to Axios.

“It’s like $100 this year!! I’ll pass,” one commenter said

“For that price it [better] cook itself [and] make all the sides,” another commenter said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reported its likely turkey prices will increase ahead of Thanksgiving because of bird flu and inflation. Last year they said the average price for a 16-pound turkey increased by 14% from 2020 to $23.99 or about $1.50 per pound.

“This is particularly challenging for turkey production, because it takes a really long time to grow a turkey to its market weight of about 30 pounds. So when we saw these significant shocks to supply this spring, we’re now seeing it in grocery stores reflected in those prices today,” said Veronica Nigh, American Farm Bureau Federation senior economist, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Restaurant Brands International, the fast food company that represents Popeyes, has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. The Daily Dot reached out to Andie via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.