We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: Qatar’s hacking campaign ahead of the World Cup, Redditors protesting Texas’ social media law, the new Star Wars show Andor, and an “unethical” life hack for LinkedIn.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column. If you scroll down, we’ve also got a report on a viral video that explains why your DoorDash order probably wasn’t delivered.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A digital crackdown is underway in the nation.

The bit has been going on for several days and raises interesting moderation questions.

Shockingly political for a Disney series, Andor depicts its police characters as cruel, incompetent cowards.

In a viral video, a TikToker shared a resource for future employees to utilize in their job search as well as in their career. The video has over 865,800 views.

🐶 Better living for pets

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Liz Cheney’s loss shows how far right the Republican Party has gone

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔑 A TikToker claims they found out they might be getting fired after getting locked out of their workplace when their key fob stopped working.

🛍️ Are there secret rooms for loss prevention at JCPenny? This viral video claims to have found one.

🗣️ A cashier went viral after calling out a customer who claimed she was impatient, simply because she told her she didn’t need 8 extra cents.

💼 In a viral video, a TikToker shared the consequences of working for a poor manager and the benefits of working for a great manager.

💬 You probably shouldn’t apply for the job if the hiring manager is asking for your social security number via text message.

☕ A Dunkin’ customer says she got cussed out by an employee there and filmed the argument they had.

🏳️‍🌈 Whether you want to laugh, cry, or celebrate your Pride, these LGBTQ+ movies on Netflix are just what you need on your TV right now.*

📹 Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

👋 Before you go

A restaurant worker in Texas shared the reasons why your DoorDash delivery probably wasn’t delivered in a video that is going viral on TikTok.

The video, which racked up over 381,000 views since it was posted on Sept. 25, is resonating with viewers. Many of them shared their experiences with ordering food from the wrong location.

