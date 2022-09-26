‘I deleted your order. I’m not making it’: Customer with lactose intolerance says Dunkin’ worker cussed her out for ordering oat milk

A Dunkin’ customer says she got cussed out by an employee there. The filmed argument between the customer and worker seemingly begins following a communication breakdown in how the customer says she wanted her drink prepared.

The video of the incident, posted by TikTok user @soupysoleis (Soleis), has over 353,000 views.

At the end of the video, Soleis explains what she says led to the verbal altercation: “I ordered two pumpkin iced chai lattes, and I asked for oat milk at the end of the order and she said, ‘Now I gotta redo the entire order.’ And I repeated it to her to make sure she got it and she cut me off.”

“[She] said, ‘I’LL REPEAT IT BACK TO YOU’ and she did and I said, ‘yes ma’am that’s it,” the overlay text reads. “Me and my sister were laughing because I made a joke about my lactose intolerance and when we came up to the window [the employee] said, ‘Since you guys think it’s so fucking funny, your service is being denied’ and shut the window right in my face.”

Soleis says she didn’t begin recording the incident until the employee came back to the window. From Soleis’s perspective, she argues with the employee, who claims to be the manager. The manager repeatedly asks the sisters to “get out of my line.”

“She’s lactose intolerant,” Soleis’s sister says off-camera.

“Can you please get out of my line. Thank you,” the Dunkin’ manager says.

When a visibly shocked Soleis asks why, the manager responds: “Because I said so. Get out of my line.”

Soleis protests that she just ordered, but the manager claims that she “just deleted” her order.

“Why are you denying my service right now?” Soleis asks one last time.

“Because I am the manager, and I said I’m not giving you any service,” the employee responds. “Can you please get out of my line? … Get out of my fucking line now.”

Commenters jumped to Soleis’ defense and said the manager should lose her job.

One of the top comments on the post, with over 3,400 likes, reads: “No I’d be calling corporate and make her lose her job lol no way she’s gonna talk like that.”

Soleis responded to this comment that she had reached out to corporate, but “they’ve never responded.”

“I’ve worked in service my entire life. You don’t treat people like this,” read another comment supporting Soleis.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Soleis via TikTok and Dunkin’ via email.