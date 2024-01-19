‘They are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go’: Sara Ramirez reportedly axed from ‘And Just Like That…’

Sara Ramirez, who plays nonbinary character Che Diaz on And Just Like That…, is reportedly not coming back for season 3 of the popular Max series.

Ramirez has been very outspoken in their support of Palestine, and in an Instagram post earlier this week, they make it clear that they believe their stance was the reason for the dismissal: “While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians and Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

Co-star Cynthia Nixon, who became Che’s love interest in season 1, has also been very vocal in her support of Palestine. But Ramirez stated that “While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

Ramirez also threw a little shade at criticisms of Che: “It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.”

Che Diaz was introduced in season 1 and immediately became a source of discourse and backlash. Still, when season 3 was announced last year, it seemed pretty clear Che would return.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail ran a report with quotes from “insiders,” claiming that Ramirez’s support for Palestine was not the reason for their firing. Instead, Che was allegedly a “waste of airtime” and was “on the chopping block since last season.” Last summer, in an interview with Vogue, series creator Michael Patrick King defended bringing Che back for season 2.

The Daily Dot reached out to Max, and a spokesperson had no comment. There has been no formal statement on Ramirez’s departure.

people signed petitions to get jesse williams fired, melissa barrera and sara ramirez DID get fired.. all for supporting palestine meanwhile zionists can go around spreading fake news and calling all palestinians terrorists and nothing happens to them! https://t.co/ORT1FXpjxs — ۟ (@scthchen) January 19, 2024

Just two months ago, Scream actress Melissa Barrera was reportedly fired from the next installment of the horror franchise for her support of Palestine. Several other performers have also faced professional repercussions or harassment for supporting Palestine, though those advocating for Israel have not.

On Friday morning, Ramirez posted a video of them singing “Find Your Grail” from Spamalot, and calling for “ceasefire now.”