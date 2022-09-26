employee gives customer dollar, customer said she was rushing her tiktok

‘If you ever wonder why a cashier is rude to you its because this is what we deal with every day’: Cashier tells customer she doesn’t need 8 cents in change, customer calls her impatient

'Give me back my dollar, b*tch. You owe me 8 cents.'

IRL

Posted on Sep 26, 2022

A cashier on TikTok went viral after calling out a customer who claimed she was impatient, simply because she told her she didn’t need 8 extra cents.

In the clip, user @tropicaldiscourse films herself walking to the back of the store, sharing her encounter with the customer.

“I’m ringing up a customer. Her total is $4.08 and she hands me a 5-dollar bill,” she recalls. “So I open the register and hand it to her.”

From there, @tropicaldiscourse asks the customer if she has 8 cents, so the cashier can simply give her a dollar in change. The woman says she’ll check in her bag. After about 30 seconds, @tropicaldiscourse tries to give the customer the dollar, telling her not to worry about the 8 cents. That’s when the woman gets snappy.

“Please don’t rush me,” the cashier claims the woman said. @tropicaldiscourse then reassured the customer that she wasn’t trying to rush her, instead, she was saving her the trouble.

“[The customer] takes the dollar, and then goes, ‘Can I just say, you really shouldn’t be working in customer service if you don’t have patience. I have anxiety, and you’re rushing me,'” @tropicaldiscourse recalls of their conversation.

“Give me back my dollar, bitch,” she concludes the video. “You owe me 8 cents.”

The video received over 29,000 views since it was shared yesterday.

“If you ever wonder why a cashier is rude to you its because this is what we deal with everyday im simply done being nice to people. next time youre getting ¢92 in coins,” the TikToker added in the caption.

In the comments, viewers criticized the customer’s behavior.

“You did her a favor! Ok now she owes you 8 cents,” one person wrote.

“Yeah, she’s got probs. Don’t take it personally,” a second stated.

‘All that was some issue of her’s and had zero to do with you. Don’t even let it affect your day at all,” a third agreed.

Others argued that @tropicaldiscourse was in the wrong for not giving the woman her exact change.

“Quick question though…why not give her the 92¢?” one person asked.

“Just give them the right change next time? this is a you problem lol” a second wrote.

“No hate but just give them back exact change,” a third commented,

@tropicaldiscourse replied to the comments, claiming the person missed the point of the video, “i was trying to be nice & make things easy which was the whole point of the video but u missed that. i learned my lesson brother wont happen again.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @tropicaldiscourse via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Sep 26, 2022, 3:24 pm CDT

