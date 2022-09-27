screen with Google search 'linkedin skill assessment answers github' (l) finger pointing at screen with search results 'GitHub - Ebazhanov/linkedin' (c) Skill assessments 'Check your skill level. Answer 15.. in the top 30%, and earn a skill... Recommended Microsoft Word Microsoft PowerPoint Google Ads' (r)

@jerryjhlee/TikTok

‘That’s not a life hack… That’s a cheat code for career mode’: Career coach shares ‘unethical’ life hack for LinkedIn skill assessments

'Ok but then eventually someone will expect you to know the stuff.'

Lauren Castro 

Lauren Castro

IRL

Posted on Sep 27, 2022

In a viral video, TikToker Jerry Lee (@jerryjhlee) shared a resource for future employees to utilize in their job search as well as in their career. The video has over 865,800 views. 

“What are some unethical life hacks?” the stitched video asked. 

@jerryjhlee #stitch with @user5305548256135 ♬ Little Bitty Pretty One – Thurston Harris

Lee is the Chief Operating Officer of Wonsulting, a company aimed at helping others through their career journey, and often shares tips for bettering yourself professionally on his account.

“Google search ‘LinkedIn skill assessment answers github,'” he instructed, answering the stitched video’s question. After clicking the first link, users will allegedly have the answers to all of the skill assessments on LinkedIn’s platform. 

LinkedIn skill assessments are often used by employers and those hoping to beef up their resumes. Each assessment consists of 15 multiple-choice questions, according to the site. The assessment topics range from technical and business skills to even design skills.

“Use sparingly,” Lee wrote in the caption. 

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the thought of “cheating” in the job search.

“That’s not a life hack… That’s a cheat code for career mode,” one user said. 

“Wouldn’t consider this unethical since most hiring practices have become borderline unethical,” another commented.

“Ok but then eventually someone will expect you to know the stuff,” a third user said. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Lee via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Sep 27, 2022, 3:09 pm CDT

Lauren Castro

Lauren Castro is a reporter based in Austin, Texas.

Lauren Castro
 