‘I’d rather work for a great manager in a questionable company ’: PSA about poor managers at great companies sparks discussion

In a viral video, TikToker Tanya (@tanyaucoaching) shared the consequences of working for a poor manager and the benefits of working for a great manager—regardless of the quality of the company.

“Poor Managers Harm Your Career, Finances & Health!” the caption reads.

The motivational coach told her followers that it’s not unethical to consider these regulations, but rather that you want to find the right fit for you and your personality type.

“I don’t know about y’all but I’d rather work for a great manager in a questionable company than work for a poor manager in a great company,” she says in the video.

Although Tanya believes this, she also recognizes that this could be hard to do in a small organization.

“The impact that your manager has on your mental health and your career is big,” she says. “I’m no longer willing to take the hit to my income…you lose money working under a poor manager.”

She identifies a bad manager as someone who is “ill-equipped and will do you more harm than good,” and not necessarily someone who is bad or mean.

“I’m not about to let an incompetent, aggressive, insecure manager, which these are the type of people you don’t want to work for, I’m not about to let them make me question myself,” she concludes.

In the comments section, users shared their personal experiences with bad managers.

“The managers you name will do a number on you if you let them. I learned this the hard way. They had me doubting everything inside and outside of work,” one user stated.

“Incompetent, aggressive and insecure is spot on. Had two managers like this and they hid their insecurities with being passive aggressive,” another commented.

“Agreed! Good managers are hard to find,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tanya via Instagram direct message.