‘The fobs are turned off before they tell someone they are being let go’: Worker’s key fob stops working after their lunch break

Getting fired from a job can be a very stressful experience for any employee. That is why many companies have established protocols for handling the situation with a certain level of care, usually via a short face-to-face meeting.

A TikToker claims they found out they may be getting fired after getting locked out of their workplace.

User @ninjayoshi28 posted a TikTok on Sept. 22 with the caption: “They told us during orientation that the fobs are not battery powered, but that sometimes the fobs are turned off before they tell someone they are being let go.”

In the TikTok, they film themselves repeatedly attempting to use the fob on the company’s door, failing each time.

The overlay text adds more context: “I tried 3 times after lunch, 3 times after my lunch break, and 3 times before I left for the night. Either my fob has been damaged from the safety of my pocket, or I’m getting fired tomorrow. Guess I’ll find out soon.”

The video amassed over 1.3 million views. Many are criticizing the TikToker’s workplace for not handling an apparent firing delicately.

“If they’re gonna fire someone at least tell them vs locking them out on a break.” one commenter said.

“Companies do this and still expect a two week notice from employees if they’re quitting? make it make sense,” another pointed out.

One commenter claimed they are an IT worker and had the unpleasant experience of being asked to turn off a fob. “I was told to do this to someone. Found out the manager didn’t wanna fire the guy face to face,” they said.

A follow-up TikTok was posted on Sept. 23. In it, @ninjayoshi28, who has 22,000 followers, says: “My key fob still is not working and management can’t even look in my direction. My guess is that they’re just dangling me over the weekend so that I have an anxiety attack or something.” They further claimed the company’s behavior is retaliatory and that they’ll be reporting it to the U.S. Department of Labor.

They posted two more TikToks talking about the alleged work conditions and responding to comments, but, as of this moment, there’s no resolution.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ninjayoshi28 via TikTok comment.