”I will put cameras in my apartment if my tenants do this’: Renter shares hack for using communal clothes dryers for free

A user on TikTok has gone viral after showing an alleged “hack” for certain apartment dryers.

In a video with over 7.8 million views, TikTok user Shina (@shinakenzo) stitches with a video showing the hack, which purports to show how one can add time to their dryer without inserting money.

To perform the hack, one must press the buttons as shown in the video. According to Shina, it actually works on a Huebsch machine.

This is not a new discovery. A user on TikTok demonstrated the same hack in April of last year, and numerous videos populate both TikTok and YouTube showing this and similar hacks to allow customers to bypass the payment system on the dryers. There is also a post on the subreddit “r/IllegalLifeProTips” claiming to show how one can alter their machine to never charge them.

A user in the comments section explained why the hack shown in the video works.

“Washer tech here!… so this is called rapid test mode, you can quickly go though all the cycles of a washer / dryer to troubleshoot problems,” the user stated. “You can only do this if the washer tech was lazy and didnt re-connect the rapid test wire.”

Other users in the comments admitted to performing this same trick to get out of paying for laundry.

“I used to do this all the time LMAOO,” wrote a user.

“This is seriously one of the best things tiktok has shown me,” added another. “I also have no paid for laundry in like a year or two.”

“Ok so my old apartment had these and it worked on both washers and dryers. it didn’t work on all of them tho. check all in your buildings,” advised a third.

However, some countered that there could be issues with doing this.

“My old apartment had cameras in the laundry room & they evicted everyone they saw on the camera doing that, said it was a lease violation,” recalled a commenter.

“I did this and broke the dryer – ran outta there so fast,” shared a second.

“Thank you for letting me know I will put cameras in my apartment if my tenants do this,” claimed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Huebsch via website contact form and Shina via TikTok comment.