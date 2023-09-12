‘Who the f*ck thought it was a good idea to put this on the menu?’: Dunkin’ customer shows how much sugar is in a Pumpkin Swirl Frozen Coffee

This article contains descriptions of eating habits and calories.

Summer may be lingering, but pumpkin season is fully upon us. The spice is flowing at local and chain coffee shops alike. But one TikToker has some bad news for all the cinnamon- and nutmeg-addicted Dunkin’ customers out there. As it turns out, drinking a Sweet Pumpkin Swirl Frozen Coffee might be as bad as chugging an entire six-pack of sugary soft drinks.

Healthy eating advocate and TikToker Flavcity (@flavcity) delivered the bad news about the sugar-coma-inducing treat in a video that dropped one day ago. It’s already picked up 1.4 million views and is nearly as frightening as any Halloween display you’ll find in your neighborhood in October.

“Who the f*ck thought it was a good idea to put this on the menu?” Flavcity asks his viewers. “Because this drink has a hundred and eighty-five grams of sugar in it.”

To put that in perspective, a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola has 39 grams of sugar in it. That means drinking one Pumpkin Swirl Frozen Coffee is the equivalent of slamming down nearly 5 cans of non-diet soda at one go.

Flavcity further demonstrates the staggering amount of sugar in the drink by pouring 185 grams of white sugar into a clear Dunkin’s coffee cup. It fills it nearly halfway. But then things get really real.

“I’ll give you another perspective,” he says as he brings out a donut box. “The amount of sugar in there is equal to 14 glazed donuts.”

“There’s 12 mentions of sugar and high fructose corn syrup in there,” he explains as he displays the drink’s ingredient list. “There’s 930 calories. And 194 carbs. “

That’s more than a third of the recommended calorie needs for a moderately active adult male.

“If America runs on this,” he says, in reference to Dunkin’s national slogan, “we’re f*cked.”

“WTH Dunkin, America won’t be able to RUN anymore,” agreed one commenter.

“How is it legal for companies to have this on their menu,” Saam Jourabchi (@muslimontoast) wrote.

“Thats actually unreal,” another viewer commented.

However, despite Flavcity’s warning that many Americans are at serious risk for diabetes these days due to their poor diets, many viewers reacted flippantly.

“Wow! that’s a lot of sugar! So, are u gonna drink that? can I have it?’ wrote ALEIA FOODIE (@aleia_foodie1231).

“Challenge accepted 14 donuts + pumpkin swirl coffee,” another viewer commented.

Some viewers outright told Flavcity to lighten up.

“Soooo don’t drink it. Calm down,” one wrote.

“If you don’t want the sugar, DONT DRINK IT,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Flavcity via TikTok for further comment.