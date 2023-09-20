‘And they charge anywhere for a combo $8 to $9’: McDonald’s worker exposes the ‘things McDonald’s won’t tell y’all’

One McDonald’s worker is dishing the dirt on the fast food chain and going viral for her revelations.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over 236,000 views, user Blexican (@blexican_shay83) showed viewers that the fast food chain’s food isn’t particularly fresh.

“You’re the famous girl who went viral over that McDonald’s TikTok,” a voiceover says at the start of the sixteen-second clip.

In it, the TikToker shares what McDonald’s menu items look like before they are assembled and sold to customers. She points out that most of the food is pre-made and simply reheated.

“Y’all pancakes are made already,” she says as she pulls out a stack of pancakes wrapped in clear packaging. “They don’t do nothing but warm them up.”

She also shows her viewers pre-made eggs and packages of “egg-sausage-vegetable mix for burrito[s].”

This is not the first time a fast-food restaurant has faced scrutiny over how it makes its food. Panera came under fire for its food preparation when one woman claimed she lost her job after posting a video about how the restaurant makes its mac and cheese. Many of the store’s customers were disappointed to discover that like McDonald’s, Panera also allegedly uses pre-made mac and cheese which is stored in a plastic bag and reheated in the microwave.

In the comments section of Blexican’s video, very few viewers were surprised by the revelation that McDonald’s foods are premade and reheated.

“How old is shit gets heated up and they charge anywhere for a combo $8 to 9,” one user asked. “Everybody needs to stop going to the restaurants.”

“Why tf they take so long in the line [if] the food [is] already made?” another user wondered.

“Did anyone think it was homemade?” one person wrote. “We know everything I have is frozen just needs to microwave.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email, and to Blexican via TikTok comment for further information.