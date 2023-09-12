‘Bro lit up the whole block’: Customer asks DoorDash driver to be discreet—his car is decked out in lights

A customer recently shared his experience with an unusual DoorDash driver who arrived in a car decked out in colorful neon lights.

Unknown to the customer at the time, the driver is something of a local legend.

In his video, Lee (@leethechampion10) says that he placed a DoorDash order and specifically asked for his driver to be discreet because he didn’t want his family to know that he had ordered food.

To his surprise, when the driver arrived, it was in a heavily modified car outfitted with neon lights, including glowing neon rods attached to the rear spoiler.

“My family thought he was a DD [drug dealer] and I’m not talking about doordash,” Lee says in the caption of his video, which on Tuesday had over 327,000 views.

Several commenters recognized the driver, a man named Speedy known for cruising in his LED-modified car around Tampa, Florida.

“Had no idea Speedy was out here doing DoorDash,” one writes. “Tampa legend.”

In a YouTube video from 2019, car enthusiast ChevyBoi Stew showcases Speedy’s iconic Chevy Cavalier and all of its modifications. Among them are LED interior and exterior lights, a bass-boosted speaker system, witty decals, and a license plate reading “UFO Unit.”

Speedy’s car has been spotted all over Tampa and highlighted in several posts on Reddit. In 2019, a photo of the car was posted to the popular forum “Sh*tty Car Mods,” which boasts over 1.3 million users.

In a follow-up video, Lee shares another view of Speedy’s car. “Bro lit up the whole block,” he writes. He did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

Many commenters expressed legal and safety concerns about the vehicle.

“Is this even legal?” one commenter asks. “[I] feel like he would blind other drivers.”

Regardless, Speedy has been driving the car around Tampa for the past four years and has achieved local celebrity status for his car’s modifications, with numerous sightings posted online.

“That’s Speedy! Super cool dude,” one redditor writes. “He likes showing off the car most of the time.”