We are kicking off the week with our “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from Tech Reporter Mikael, who looks into how conspiracy theorists think a video proves that Hillary Clinton is part of an intergalactic cult.

Meanwhile, our top stories are about a bizarre home (with a toilet in the bedroom) that is attracting a ton of attention, a look at the rampant trans hate groups on Facebook, a flippant remark from Apple CEO Tim Cook, and a look at how the cast and crew of The Rings of Power are pushing back against the show’s racist backlash.

Advocates say Facebook does nothing to stop it.

This super-narrow house includes a toilet and shower right next to the bed.

Cook’s joke to a reporter has been seen as tone-deaf and elitist.

The show’s creative team are standing up to racist trolls—and they’re joined by the original LotR cast.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists think this video shows Hillary Clinton leading an intergalactic space cult

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

👀 In a viral video, a TikToker shared her experience overhearing a veterinarian talk “crap about her” because she was late to her appointment.

🛒 If you forget to scan one Lunchable at Walmart should you be banned for life? One TikTok user says this exact thing happened to them.

🍊 A server with more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok shared a hack for Sunday brunch-goers who want to get cheaper mimosas.

🍔 A woman is getting a lot of attention online after posting a video about how McDonald’s wouldn’t refund her 73 cents.

🍕 A DoorDash driver has sparked debate after he said he is selling frozen pizzas from Walmart on DoorDash.

🚗 Talk about a unique last day of work: A woman recording a vlog for her friends captured a car crashing into her office on her last day there.

👶 The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

A customer at Crumbl Cookies spotted Betty Crocker mix at the workstation of the store, sparking speculation the chain doesn’t use an in-house recipe.

