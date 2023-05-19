We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: How an altered image of a bulge in former President Trump’s pants caused #DiaperDon to go viral, a woman’s viral video detailing how the bathtub she was in fell through the floor, a look at why 2023 has been dubbed the year of the “girlfailure,” and how the Supreme Court decided not to tear down a fundamental internet law.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.

And, because it’s Friday, that means its time for our weekly news quiz. Scroll down below to answer the question, and if you guess correctly you’ll be entered to win a “Blogs in Bloom” shirt.

The image caused the #DiaperDon hashtag to become prevalent.

She says she was taking a bath on the second floor of her home, which then fell through the ceiling and landed on the floor beneath her, among her entire family.

The eponymous protagonist of this 2013 indie film is the spiritual precursor to our favorite women who suck.

Supreme Court decides not to tear down Section 230

Section 230 isn’t going anywhere for now.

By Tiffany Kelly

Suggested content is taking over social media timelines

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her “This Week On The Internet” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

“Serving c*nt” in various ways is the hottest new meme.

