Is this massive bulge in Trump’s pants real?

An image purporting to show a massive bulge in former President Donald Trump’s pants has gone viral on Twitter, leading many to question what was causing the apparent protrusion. But as it turns out, the image has been manipulated.

In a post on Sunday, Twitter user @Cirnose shared a zoomed-in picture emphasizing Trump’s crotch with a large red circle. The tweet, according to Twitter’s analytics, has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

“wtf is going on,” the user wrote.

wtf is going on pic.twitter.com/dy5lrKEpzc — Snow 🏳️‍⚧️🔆 (@Cirnose) May 14, 2023

The image was quickly spread by critics of Trump, who have long accused the former president of wearing diapers.

“Someone needs a change,” one commenter wrote.

Others suggested the bulge was merely Trump’s “FUPA,” an acronym that stands for “fat upper pubic area.”

More like what in the fupa is going on here? Hey @realDonaldTrump ..you better wrangle that floppy fupa in..it may get grabbed by someone like you #grabthembythepussy https://t.co/by8FVNjBta — Kat FakeLastName (@KatThrush) May 17, 2023

Supporters of Trump shot back, many of whom accused liberals of having a general fixation on genitals.

“Every leftist is obsessed with genitals to the point of photoshopping their rivals,” a user wrote. Keep them away from kids.”

Every leftist is obsessed with genitals to the point of photoshopping their rivals. Keep them away from kids. https://t.co/7j5tkzAusV — Tom Humes (@tom_humes) May 16, 2023

The hashtag #DiaperDon also became prevalent.

The term first rose to prominence in 2020 after standup comedian Noel Casler claimed that Trump “would often soil himself” while on the set of his former television show The Apprentice in the early 2000s. Casler, however, has been unable to corroborate the claim.

Similarly, a fake tweet claiming to be from journalist Bob Woodward, discussing Trump wearing the brand Depends, has been recirculating recently.

Unsurprisingly, others, primarily supporters of the former president, argued that the bulge was undoubtedly Trump’s impressive genitalia.

“My guy is packing,” another user tweeted.

My guy is packing https://t.co/4ekIibF2I0 — Julio López (@JulioCLopezR) May 15, 2023

But a search for the original image reveals that the viral version has been altered. Not only that, the image is from 2017.

The original image, which was featured in numerous news articles at the time, clearly shows a much, much, smaller bulge in Trump’s pants. Trump was visiting Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was hit by a devastating hurricane.

Other images taken of Trump that day likewise show that no substantial bulge was present.

For now, no evidence suggests that a massive bulge is in Trump’s pants, whether due to a FUPA, diaper, or anything else.