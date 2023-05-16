‘You know it’s bad when the cashier is saying oof’: Woman spends $900 at Costco

A woman on TikTok is going viral after spending so much money at Costco that even the cashier was taken aback by their total.

At the start of the video, Ingrid (@ingriddodpr) and her shopping partner were guessing how much their total would come out to. Ingrid estimated $542, and her shopping partner guessed $650.

After scanning the last item, the Costco cashier pulled up their total and let out a quick “oof” sound before reading it back. Ingrid and her shopping buddy were about $300 off in their guesses.

The total came out to a whopping $913.90.

“What?! What?!” Ingrid exclaims.

“You know it’s bad when the cashier says ‘oooff,'” Ingrid adds.

In the caption, Ingrid explained that she initially popped into the wholesaler to pick up eggs and milk. In the video, viewers can see that she also got some frozen food items, pasta sauce, and a few household items.

“Anyone else have this addiction?” she asked.

The video has more than 4.5 million views and thousands of comments.

In response to commenters curious about what the heck led to such an astounding total, Ingrid shared that she did also buy plants, house supplies, and solar lights for her backyard. “But STILLLL,” she said, still surprised it all totaled to nearly a thousand dollars.

“Maybe it was the retractable sunshade?” she theorized in the caption.

Many commenters shared that they have similar experiences when shopping at the wholesaler.

“I hate Costco bc I get like 5 things and it’s like $200,” one person said.

“every time I check my receipt thinking something is wrong,,,and every time it’s right,” another wrote.

Others were taken aback that the content creator could afford to accidentally spend that amount.

“Oh to be able to accidentally spend $900 lol,” a commenter said.

“I have to do the regular grocery store with my calculator,” another shared.

“913$ I’m abandoning cart and making a beeline for the door! Well maybe stop for a slice first,” a person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ingrid and Costco for comment via email.