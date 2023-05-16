‘New fear unlocked’: Woman says bathtub fell through floor while she was in it

Your bathroom may be trying to kill you. No, not the way James feared Mr. Toilet Man would in Look Who’s Talking, but according to one business, there are an alarming number of restroom-related accidents that happen every single year.

TikToker Eloise (@eloisegrandmusic) says that she’s one of these 235,000 people that the Center for Disease Control claim are hurt in bathrooms annually. She didn’t slip on a wet tile and break her wrist, nor did her shower head fall off and land on her noggin. She was actually taking a bath on the second floor of her home, which then fell through the ceiling and landed on the floor beneath her, among her entire family.

Eloise posted about the incident in a now-viral clip that’s accrued over 1 million likes on the popular social media platform.

@eloisegracemusic My mum,dad, sister and brother sat down eating dinner. Bet it put them off for life x ♬ original sound – sounds🎧

In the video, the TikToker is seen laying in a hospital bed, somberly looking into the camera with a text overlay that reads, “POV: you was in the bath and it fell through into the family while all your family was there.”

Commenters expressed their horror at the situation, with one writing, “That’s my worst nightmare”

Another said, “New fear unlocked.”

Someone else penned, “Help this has always been a huge fear of mine”

NBC New York reported in 2019 that a 4-year-old girl from the Bronx and her father suffered a similar incident. Both he and his child fell through the floor while he was bathing her, but thankfully the child was uninjured: “Pilarte tells NBC New York that he’s thankful that his daughter was kept on solid ground in the tub and wasn’t hurt. He suffered scrapes and bruises to his back and knees but he’s expected to be OK,” the outlet wrote.

According to Manufactured Home Parts and Accessories, there are several reasons bathtubs can fall through the floor. One is “natural aging” of a home or residence. The company recommends that folks who are moving into an older home may want to reconsider placing a bathtub on a second or third floor without properly reinforcing the area underneath it. The combination of a water leak may erode the floor over time and that, coupled with the house’s settling over the years may contribute to a shower or tub falling into the room beneath it.

Although there have been instances of bathtubs falling through ceilings, the CDC also reports that 80% of bathroom-related injuries were slips and falls.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Eloise via TikTok comment and email.