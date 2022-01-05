Woman holding Chick-fil-A black card in driver's seat with caption "Every time I present my Chick Fil A Black Card" (l) a woman touching her hair in a restaurant with caption "Wait what is this" (c) chick fil a meal on a plate with caption "Wait what is this" (r)

‘What does it feel like being God’s favorite‘: TikToker explains how to get Chick-fil-A black card in viral TikTok

The card gets her one free meal a day.

Internet Culture

Published Jan 5, 2022   Updated Jan 5, 2022, 10:09 am CST

A club so exclusive many don’t know it exists is going viral on TikTok. And it’s all run by Chick-fil-A.

One TikTok creator is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be a Chick-fil-A black card holder, and people are freaking over the benefits.

In one video to the trending sound, “it must be nice,” user Ashlee (@ashleeonair) reveals the black card. It says her city, “Houston,” along with 2021 VIP Member.

@ashleeonair

Idk what other city has these but #Houston for sure does #ChickFilA #cashapp13plus #MyBrawlSuper #fyp #duet #trending #comedy #tiktokchallenge

♬ IT MUST BE NICEE – TOONKYY

She explains in the comments that the card gets her “one free meal per day.”

But that’s not the only perk.

In another TikTok, which has been viewed over 345,000 times since being posted on Dec. 29, Ashlee explains how to get one of these VIP cards. She says Chick-fil-A invites local influencers, athletes, TV personalities, and radio stars to a party every year. Ashlee herself is a radio host.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashleeonair/video/7047293183084088582

That’s where they hand out the cards, eat, and “dance with the cows.”

People in her comments section are stunned this even exists.

“What does it feel like being God’s favorite,” one person asked.

“Lord I have seen what you have done for others,” another added.

I would literally go every day,” a third commented, to which Ashlee responded: “Oh I do! But after trying everything once, you gotta take a break lol.”

Someone did ask in the comments section if the VIP card gets Ashlee out of waiting in the long lines, and unfortunately, it doesn’t.

“Def still got to wait in line,” Ashlee responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashlee on Instagram and Chick-fil-A through email for comment.

Elizabeth Rose started her career chasing celebrities around New York City. Now she gets the inside scoop on TikTok stars and trends. She is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School, and her work has appeared on ETOnline, the New York Daily News, and InTouch Magazine.

