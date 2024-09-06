People are praising Will Ferrell’s movie documenting his friendship with his trans best friend: ‘such an important thing’

Will Ferrell knows how to make the people smile, but usually it’s from streaking or yelling at someone to “get off the shed.”

Today, Will has touched the people on a deeper level, with the trailer for his new Netflix documentary, Will & Harper.

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele star in Will & Harper

Here’s how the story goes: in 2021, Will received an email from friend and former Saturday Night Live writer Harper Steele that she was a trans woman. The documentary follows the titular duo as they road trip across the US for 16 days, reflecting on what the “new version” of Steele means for their friendship.

Will Ferrell and his close friend, former head writer at SNL, Harper Steele embark on a cross-country road trip together after Harper comes out as a trans woman in the documentary film, WILL & HARPER. In select theaters this September and on Netflix September 27. pic.twitter.com/FULaHVuMkR — Netflix (@netflix) September 5, 2024

“We’d go to Lakers games, go on road trips together, surprise each other at random little bars in costume,” Ferrell told Netflix of the pair’s bond.

“What if we went on a road trip together, giving her a chance to go into a cowboy bar or whatever places she misses, and I can be by her side and lend support as a friend?” asks Ferrell in the trailer. “At the same time, it would give us a chance to reconnect and figure out what this transition means to our relationship.”

It sounds and looks like a project designed to warm the heart and tug the eye waters.

Social media sings Will Ferrell’s praises

And if the reaction from the Internet thus far is any indication, Ferrell and Netflix have succeeded. Many are praising Ferrell for using his celebrity status on a project in support of his friend.

It’s clearly a gesture borne of love and allyship that you just love to see. Especially when you consider the largely straight male audience of his films which he could potentially reach.

In a world full of J.K. Rowling’s be a Will Ferrell. https://t.co/xrIU4FO2i8 — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 5, 2024

Will Ferrell being a huge visible ally to trans people is cool as fuck because sooooo many straight boys I know idolize him and quote his movies constantly https://t.co/Fa78yda6rl — rat bastard noah (@sentient_dorito) September 5, 2024

Will Ferrell deciding to educate himself and others as well as supporting and loving Harper unconditionally when she came out to him really puts some other comedians to shame, huh. https://t.co/6fDgcnaIte — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) September 5, 2024

this is exactly what white rich men with privilege and a huge cis male following should be doing I will love will ferrell forever https://t.co/ObWKyLRGVF — mickelle.gov (@hitssdifferents) September 5, 2024

will ferrell has done what adults are supposed to do. he educated himself. he didn't run off and bury himself in paranoid conspiracies and comforting lies. he didn't search for confirmation of biases. https://t.co/F1P8wQTtWy — รℓσαɳε ℓყรɓεƭɦ 🏳️‍🌈 (@SloaneFragment) September 6, 2024

not to focus on the straight dude here, but i think this is such an important thing that will ferrell is going especially as the king of dude comedies in the early 2000s https://t.co/GyEIxBXfXj — the late great hannibal liz (@thedeparted_rat) September 5, 2024

One X user pointed out that this project is by no means an outlier for Ferrell. He has quietly been using his status to get behind diverse and intelligent projects, many of which have raked in the awards:

Good on ya, Burgundy. Will & Harper hits Netflix on September 26th.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.