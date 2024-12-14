These maximalist Christmas trees are the perfect amount of chaotic and creative

This holiday season, the monochromatic, sterile minimalist look is out, and the decked-out, cluttered maximalist Christmas tree is in. Although some might label these tree setups as tacky, many are works of art in their own right. Their main appeal is that they’re genuine and realistic, as opposed to overly curated and borderline bland.

If you’re feeling a bit stuck while decorating your tree this year, here are the best maximalist Christmas trees to get your creative juices flowing.

1. This maximalist take on the classic red bow

A red bow is a holiday classic, so why not add dozens of red bows to your holiday centerpiece?

2. This display of vintage ornaments

We love a maximalist Christmas tree with history, especially one with different ornaments from decades prior—this tree has over 450 vintage ornaments from 1937 to the 1970s.

3. This maximalist Christmas tree with lots of kitschy ornaments

As we can see here, quirky thrifted and DIY-ed ornaments will give your tree an offbeat look that’s impossible to replicate.

4. This tree with multiple bows in different colors and patterns

You can also tie on bows in a bunch of different colors and patterns to give your tree a coquette makeover.

5. This giant bow statement

This eye-catching tree topper makes an unforgettable statement.



6. This vibrant pom-pom showstopper

We can’t think of anything else that would indulge our inner child like this colorful pom-pom tree and its cute vintage-style star topper.

7. This whimsigoth centerpiece with Santas, stars, and moons

Who says that the celestial whimsigoth look is for Halloween only? The quirky moon and star ornaments lend this tree a magical ambiance.

8. This tree decked out with tinsel

A basic tree might have different ornament styles, but we love how this maximalist Christmas tree features lots and lots of tinsel—perfect for the sparkle-loving ice princesses out there.

9. This setup that doesn’t shy away from big ornaments

These big ornaments give this Christmas tree a big personality.

10. This glittery and maximalist version of a “White Christmas”

With enough giant ornaments and glitter, even a blank white Christmas tree can be a holiday statement maker.

11. This sentimental setup full of keepsakes

Christmas is supposed to feel warm and cozy, so you can’t go wrong with travel souvenirs and framed family photos alongside regular ball ornaments.

12. This Swiftie-approved maximalist Christmas tree

Don’t want to hang framed family photos? Framed Taylor Swift albums work, too. (Remember to leave some gifts underneath the tree for your favorite Swiftie.)

13. This setup with not one but TWO trees

If you love maximalist Christmas trees so much, why limit yourself to just one? This creator put up a white Christmas tree full of Pokémon tchotchkes and a pink one with a playful cake topper.

14. This maximalist Christmas tree with a climbing animatronic Santa

You don’t need to be limited to stationary ornaments and maybe some twinkling lights—go the whole nine yards by adding some fun moving parts.

15. This epic display that doesn’t leave a single inch blank

Between rainbow lights, a copious amount of tinsel, and probably hundreds of ornaments, this is the epitome of a maximalist Christmas tree.

