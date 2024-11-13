‘You cannot tell me it’s not’: Walmart shopper demands answers from Wendy’s after buying Great Value spicy chicken nuggets

Walmart’s Great Value brand carries a variety of fast-food dupes. Customers claimed they found almost-exact replicas of the McDonald’s Big Mac sauce, Raising Cane’s chicken tenders, and Raising Cane’s sauce there. The latest dupe find? Wendy’s spicy nuggets. That’s according to the creator of a Chappell Roan fan TikTok account (@chappellpherom0an) who recently tried the nuggets.

“Not to be a … conspiracy theorist or anything, but I bought these because look,” @chappellpherom0an says, pointing to the bag of Great Value’s spicy chicken nuggets on her counter.

“First, they look exactly like Wendy’s nuggets,” she says. To prove her point, she takes a chicken nugget out of the bag. “This is a … Wendy’s nugget. You cannot tell me it’s not,” she says.

After spraying her air fryer with nonsticking spray, @chappellpherom0an places several chicken nuggets in it. Twenty minutes later, the chicken nuggets are ready.

“These are literally Wendy’s nuggets. Like, hello,” she says.

When she dumps the nuggets onto a plate, the content creator adds ranch and dips one in the sauce. This only solidifies her belief the Great Value and Wendy’s nuggets are the same.

“It literally tastes like the exact [expletive] thing, if not more spicy,” she says. “This is definitely Wendy’s chicken nugget.”

She tagged Wendy’s in the caption of her post. “Im telling yall this is like actually the same thing?? @Wendy’s please weigh in on this,” she wrote.

The video has so far collected 1.7 million views.

The Daily Dot reached out to @chappellpherom0an via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as to Wendy’s via press email and Walmart via media contact form.

Customers weigh in

Customers who have tried both the Great Value and Wendy’s versions weighed in. They agreed with @chappellpherom0an’s assessment of the Great Value nuggets being too spicy.

“[They’re] so spicy it ain’t even funny,” one viewer remarked.

“They def look like Wendy’s but they’re so spicy I could not eat them,” a second concurred.

Does the same company make Wendy’s and Great Value’s chicken nuggets?

According to Wendy’s website, it sources “chicken (filets for chicken sandwiches and white meat chicken included in nuggets) from suppliers who meet or exceed our standards for quality, food safety and animal welfare.” Wendy’s uses Perdue Farms as its chicken nugget distributor, while Great Value distributes its own.

However, they do share some of the same ingredients. Both Wendy’s and Great Value chicken nuggets contain white flour, yellow corn flour, starch, spices, celery, and paprika extract.

